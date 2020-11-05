A Manheim Township Middle School counselor has died of COVID-19, the Lancaster County coroner confirmed Thursday night.

As a result, the middle school canceled Friday's in-person classes, and students will learn remotely.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline that Alexandra Chitwood, a beloved counselor with the district for nearly 20 years, died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. She was 47.

School Principal Christine Resh announced the death in a letter to families Thursday morning. Manheim Township School District spokeswoman Marcie Brody confirmed Chitwood's death in a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline. At the time, Brody said the district was not notified of Chitwood's cause of death.

"In order to provide grief counseling to both staff and students, and because we are equipped to offer remote learning, we are having our middle school students move to remote learning from home tomorrow (Friday) so we have the ability for our staff and students to continue to receive counseling throughout the day," Brody said.

Additional services will be provided next week, according to the letter sent to parents.

"We are greatly saddened by Mrs. Chitwood's death; she touched our school community and the lives of our students," Resh wrote. "As a school community, we express our condolences to the families and friends of the Chitwood family."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Chitwood was with the district for 18 years and was a counselor for both middle school and high school buildings, according to Brody.

Only Manheim Township Middle School isn't holding in-person classes Friday. All other district schools are operating as usual.