'A lot of anxiety': Flaws evident in state housing program as worry over eviction ‘wave’ looms

With Gov. Tom Wolf’s moratorium on evictions set to expire at the end of the month and a $150 million state program for struggling tenants only serving a small fraction of applicants since its launch, advocates are bracing for a potential “wave” of evictions.

In Lancaster County, for example, 256 applications have been submitted to the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which administers the state funds. Forty of those have been approved for assistance, with 19 households receiving help with rent totaling $52,774 as of Thursday. The county has received $2 million from the state for the program.

According to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, as of Aug. 7, the state received 11,637 applications. This figure represents only applicants who qualified due to their unemployment status. There is a separate category for applicants who may qualify for the aid by showing that their income decreased by 30%. The agency does not have complete data for the latter category.

The state aid comes as some families continue to worry about housing stability. Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a hold on evictions and foreclosures until Aug. 31, but housing advocates say the state aid will not get to those most in need of help because of the way the law is written.

Program setup questioned

Once a tenant qualifies for aid from the PHFA Rent Relief Program — based on unemployment or loss of income — receiving the actual funds gets complicated because landlords have to then separately agree to be a part of the program and submit their own applications.

However, the legislatively mandated monthly payment cap of $750 — regardless of household size — can be a turnoff for landlords and property managers, advocates said. According to the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness, the average rent in Lancaster is $834.

Under the program, “the landlord accepts that ($750) as a whole payment ... so they cannot go back to the tenant and recoup the remaining amount,” said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority. That stipulation has led some landlords to decline the program and wait for evictions to start, he added.

Both the state and county housing agencies have been advocating for amendments of the state CARES Act that established the program. They’re asking to lift the $750 limit in favor of an amount that mirrors fair market rent. For instance, the fair market rent of a two-bedroom apartment in Lancaster County is $1,021, Eby said.

The amendment would allow tenants and landlords to come up with an agreement and get more landlords to participate, said Eby and Scott Elliot, the state agency’s director of communications.

Another necessary change, they said, is extending the program’s deadline from the end of September to the end of October.

Spokespersons for Wolf and House Speaker Rep. Bryan Cutler said they are in discussions with groups across the state about changes to the program.

Overall, the process takes a lot of follow up, Eby said. Although learning the procedures took staff time, with help from the state the past few weeks have been smoother, he said.

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Rent Relief Program

The Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has received 256 applications for rent assistance. As of August 13, 194 applications are complete and being processed.

40 completed applications have been approved for assistance.

19 households have received payments, totaling $52,774. To qualify for assistance, applicants must meet unemployment criteria or show they lost at least 30% of their salary since March 1. They must also be at least 30 days late on rent payments and within the maximum income limits for their household size — which is $55,700 for a household of one in Lancaster.

48 applicants in Lancaster have been denied because they were not in arrears.

The rent relief program was established within a tight window — the state agency had one month to organize 67 counties and launch a program. At the start, incomplete applications, multitudes of steps and the lack of paperwork in Spanish caused the program to stumble, Spotlight PA reported in July.

“It takes a little more time than we would like,” Eby said. “We understand for those who submitted earlier in July that still haven't been able to determine ‘yes, you are getting assistance’ or ‘no, you’re not,’ but we are getting there and we are getting through applications a lot faster now that we understand how this program is supposed to work.”

‘Wave’ of evictions

A combination of factors have housing advocates concerned that the state may be on the brink of a very grim situation. First, the state moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is scheduled to end at the end of the month. Second, President Donald Trump’s executive orders to prevent evictions and extend enhanced unemployment benefits may face legal challenges.

As a result, no one knows exactly what lies ahead, said James Orgass, an attorney with MidPenn Legal Services in Lancaster, a non-profit law firm that provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals.

“So it’s hard to say when the wave will hit, but everyone predicts that if the moratoriums go away and if these unemployment benefits go away and there’s no other relief funds for folks, it could be a very serious crisis,” Orgass said.

His team is preparing to handle an increase in eviction filings and is contacting attorneys to take on cases pro-bono, Orgass said.

“We’re waiting and trying to be as prepared as we can,” he said. “Right now, what I see is a lot of anxiety.”