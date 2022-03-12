Snowy conditions could cause some travel woes for commuters in Lancaster County on Saturday.

Lancaster County remains under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. today. Snow, which is expected to be heavy at times, will gradually taper off as the day progresses.

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map.

