A look at the favorite moments of LNP | LancasterOnline photographers in 2022

Great photojournalism isn’t always about the biggest news events. Often, it’s about how a photographer captures a moment no one else sees, taking readers behind the scenes — including documenting the lengths a scavenger will go to for survival.

The top 2022 LNP | LancasterOnline photos reflect the nuances of daily life in our county: firefighters saving a pet, the look of intense concentration by a musician at the Fulton, the excitement of a hard-fought win. They include big moments on a statewide level — for the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Penn State Nittany Lions Football — but also the intimate, wild and wonderful.

Here are a sampling of photos our photographers selected as among their favorite moments of 2022.

To see Chris Knight's full photo of the year collection, click here.

To see Suzette Wenger's full photo of the year collection, click here.

To see Blaine Shahan's full photo of the year collection, click here.

To see Andy Blackburn's full photo of the year collection, click here.

To see Vinny Tennis' full photo of the year collection, click here.