A sunset fills the windows of a corner apartment facing west toward the Susquehanna River. Looking out from behind a white and quartz kitchen island, landmarks like the Griest Building and Central Market fill out the scene, signaling that all the amenities of downtown Lancaster await.

The vista is really a drone photo, and the apartment is actually a model, located 5 miles south of downtown. But it is a life-size preview of what life will look like on the 15th floor of what would become Lancaster County’s tallest building - Mosaic - before construction begins next year.

The 1,900-square-foot model, available for tour by appointment, is the builder’s attempt to give prospective buyers a sense of what to expect inside the 20-story, glass-clad 55-plus only high-rise at 17 W. Vine St., which is scheduled to open in Fall 2026. Developer Willow Valley Communities invited members of the media to tour it on Tuesday.

“You get an idea of what high-rise living in the heart of Lancaster would be like. That’s the best amenity of all,” said Brian Rutter, chief marketing officer for Willow Valley.

Inside the welcome center, which has been turned into a showroom for Mosaic, a doorway leads visitors into the foyer of the model apartment. The sunset over downtown Lancaster is an immediate eye-grabber.

The apartment has two bedrooms, a study, and 2½ bathrooms – which according to Willow Valley Communities is the floor plan preferred by many residents at its current sites. All the apartments in Mosaic will have at least two bedrooms.

A hallway opposite the kitchen leads to the study, laundry room and master suite. The model has no doors, but hinges where they will hang – something Willow Valley Communities did to give visitors a better view of the apartment.

The master bathroom has a zero-entry shower - with no lip to step over - and no door, which is part of the actual design of this room. A guest bedroom has its own bathroom and feels similar to a hotel room.

The 1,900-square-foot model apartment is one of the smaller floor plans in Mosaic. Two-bedroom apartments range from 1,592 to 3,338 square feet. Entry fees for the one and two bedroom units that will dominate the building range from between $642,600 and $998,600.

Residents also pay a monthly service fee of between $4,580 to $6,308. The fees include coverage for residents in the event they need long-term health care services such as skilled nursing and memory support. The fees also cover utilities, maintenance and amenities.

Entry fees and monthly maintenance fees are higher for households with two residents and for the five three-bedroom, 3,338-square-foot apartments on the upper floors of the building, which have views on three sides.

Residents will not actually own the units, so there is nothing to sell to recoup the entry and other fees.

Rutter said Willow Valley Communities’ goal is to get roughly 100 units reserved before construction begins. Specific units will be available for selection as early as this spring. Fifteen households have reserved units since Willow Valley Communities started accepting them in December. More than 1,000 households from 30 states have expressed interest in an apartment, Rutter said.

Rutter declined to reveal the overall budget for the project.

Downtown energy

Residences at Mosaic will be exclusive, but Rutter says that Willow Valley wants to build something that matches and adds to the surrounding community.

“We’re not setting out to build a fortress in the center of the city. You want this to be welcoming,” Rutter said.

The entire tower will be set back from Vine and Queen streets, other than a 48-foot section at the entrance. Lester Yuen, design director for Gensler, the project’s architect, showed graphics highlighting how the roof line along Vine and Queen streets was designed to match neighboring homes and buildings.

Yuen said one of the things that excited him about the project was the chance to restore life and community to the corner of South Queen and Vine streets.

“We had the opportunity to extend the energy of downtown, not only where Penn Square is but really push it down to where it rightly should be,” Yuen said.

Some of the building’s amenities will be open to the public including a first-floor restaurant-lounge and the 16th floor Inkwell Rooftop Bar & Terrace. The terrace will be the highest in Lancaster city.

A second-floor ballroom will be available for event rentals.

More on Mosaic Tentative start of construction: Early 2024

Tentative completion date: Fall 2026

Number of units reserved to date: 15 of 146

Range of costs for a unit: $$642,600 to $998,600, not including five three-bedroom units

Height of building: 244 feet, which will make it the tallest in Lancaster County

Other amenities are only open to residents: outdoor plazas, a community garden, and a dog park all located on the second-floor rooftops; an indoor pool, spa, and fitness center; a private, 17th floor club and a private wine cellar/tasting room – which make the project unique compared to others in the county and beyond.

“It’s much more than a building. This is about living an exceptional lifestyle in the heart of Lancaster city,” Rutter said.