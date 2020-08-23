Twenty-nine years ago, a man reported his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son went missing from the parking lot of the former Giant grocery on Reservoir Street in Lancaster city.

The boy, James D. Lewis Jr., — known as “Squirt” — was never found, despite massive searches.

Even with no body, a Lancaster County prosecutor persuaded a jury that Squirt was dead and that Maurice M. Martin, who was known to regularly beat the boy, was responsible.

It is the only “no-body” homicide ever prosecuted in Lancaster County.

Based on circumstantial evidence, including Martin’s behavior, actions and inaction, a jury convicted him of third-degree murder in May 1992, after nearly 11 hours of deliberation. The other options were involuntary manslaughter or acquittal.

Martin, now 55, who was from Coatesville, was released Oct. 7, 2011, after serving the maximum of a 10 to 20 year sentence. (The penalty for third-degree is now 20 to 40 years.)

Martin, in a brief phone call Tuesday, maintained his innocence.

“How does somebody commit a homicide in less than 10 minutes and get rid of the body?” he said, adding that he passed two lie detector tests.

Beyond that, he had no comment.

Almost immediately after Squirt’s disappearance, police began to suspect Martin. Police charged him in October 1991.

Martin had reported Squirt missing July 28, 1991, telling police he had left him in his car while he ran into Giant early that morning: Squirt must have been abducted.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But Martin didn’t appear distraught when he talked to police, and he was evasive, an officer testified.

The prosecution theorized the abduction story was a cover-up.

Instead, they contended Martin had beat Squirt unconscious July 26 or 27, likely at his girlfriend’s South Lime Street apartment, and got rid his body July 28, 1991.

“To this day, I don't believe it was intentional,” Bill Chalfant, who was the lead investigator in the case, told LNP for a July 2011 article. “Martin ... lost control, then tried to cover it up.”

The defense tried to show that Squirt could still have been alive, and it put on two witnesses who claimed to have seen the boy. Prosecutors said the witnesses were mistaken.

In addition to being abusive, Martin didn't behave like a caregiver of a missing child, the prosecution said.

Martin asked a Giant employee if she saw a boy, but then Martin drove off. He didn’t talk to a manager, and he didn't ask a firefighter who was in the parking lot for help look for him.

And a cellmate of Martin’s testified that he heard Martin say on the phone, “They’ll never find the body. They haven’t looked in the right place.”

Martin’s appeals were denied.