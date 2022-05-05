In 2020, 617 Lancaster County residents received an abortion, according to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, but none of those took place within county boundaries.

There are no abortion providers in Lancaster County, a fact that can, in part, be traced to events in the 1990s and early 2000s, when political fights on the issue took center stage.

The 1990s included the unsolved bombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic on South Lime Street in 1993, echoing violence at clinics around the United States, and a legal fight to block the same clinic from renovating its facility so it could perform abortion procedures a few years later. The events sparked activism from those looking to ban abortions and those wanting to make sure they would remain available.

“You never think that there’s going to be that kind of violence right next door, down the street from you,” said Maureen Powers, who led the YWCA Lancaster in the 1990s. She retired in 2014.

“When LGH pulled away from its agreement with Planned Parenthood, that was kind of a dark day in Lancaster,” Powers said. “That was very discouraging.”

In the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 1993, someone firebombed the clinic, causing an estimated $250,000 damage and closing it for about six months. In the 10 days preceding the attack, an abortion clinic in Peoria, Illinois, was firebombed, and arson gutted a clinic in Bakersfield, California.

Planned Parenthood’s Lancaster clinic closed amid the pandemic in May 2020 and is only offering telehealth.

Pat Brogan, who was a vice president and spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of the Susquehanna Valley until 2002, said back in the 1990s, the pro-abortion rights movement was much larger and more active.

When there were two large abortion rights marches in Washington, D.C., in the 1990s, she said, “We had like 10 or 15 buses go down there” from Lancaster County.

“There was a lot of support, but I think that a lot of it was generational,” Brogan said, when there were more “(w)omen who had lived (through) or had mothers who experienced the pre-Roe days when abortion was not legal.” On Sept. 24, 1998, Planned Parenthood of the Susquehanna Valley announced plans to perform abortions at its South Lime Street clinic starting in January 1999.

Planned Parenthood wanted to offer abortions because of how many Lancaster County women were traveling to other counties for the procedure. In 1996, 579 county women went to other counties for the procedure, the Intelligencer Journal reported on Sept. 24, 1998. (The county high, since the state began keeping statistics in 1976, was in 1981, when 1,327 women sought abortions elsewhere.)

“We cannot continue to abdicate our responsibility to these women who struggle to make responsible choices. We cannot continue to send them away because it’s more convenient for our community and less controversial for us,” Nancy Osgood, president and CEO, told the paper then.

Opposition was swift and strong.

Ultimately, Planned Parenthood dropped its plan.

It could not get a “transfer agreement” for emergency treatment with any of the county’s hospitals, something required by the state health department

Attorneys with an umbrella group of opponents called Lancaster United for Life, which was founded in part by the late county commissioner Jim Huber, argued that the Lime Street clinic wasn't properly zoned for medical procedures like abortion.

Also active with the group was Michael Geer, now president and CEO of Pennsylvania Family Council, a Harrisburg-based conservative Christian organization that advocates against abortion, among other causes. Geer was not available Tuesday to talk to LNP | LancasterOnline about the abortion fights from two decades ago, according to a spokesperson for the Family Council. Diane Moore, an active member of the group, according to newspaper archives, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

The Abortion Control Act of 1989 became a catalyst for residents who opposed abortions in Lancaster County, Geer said. Some Republicans whose districts included parts of Lancaster County voted against the law.

“When their lawmakers had the opportunity to vote for it and they didn't, that was an awakening among the grassroots I think in Lancaster County to say, ‘What a minute, maybe we don’t have the right people in office.’”

The 1989 law, which placed new requirements on patients seeking abortions in the commonwealth, also led to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey. That case, whose opposing parties were Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and former Democratic Gov. Robert Casey, largely reaffirmed abortion rights but also states’ rights to impose rules and regulations on the procedure.

In April 1999, the city zoning board rejected Lancaster United for Life’s challenge. It appealed to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, where Judge Paul Allison ruled in 2000 that Planned Parenthood's zoning didn't allow for surgical procedures like abortion.

Planned Parenthood appealed to Commonwealth Court, which upheld Allison. Planned Parenthood then appealed to the state Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case in June 2000, putting an end to the plans.

“There were plenty of challenging days in that process, and plenty of happy days when Planned Parenthood abandoned those plans,” Geer said.

‘Polarization and division’

The success of the anti-abortion movement in recent years has been hard to watch for Powers.

“I feel really sad and discouraged at the direction things are moving because people of my generation and ones previously fought so hard,” Powers, 74, said.

But Powers said she blames human nature rather than succeeding generations for a lack of activism on the abortion rights side. “You don't miss the water until the well runs dry – why would people be dedicating their time to something that they feel they already have, as opposed to things like climate change and racism, some of the hotter issues of the day?”

The intensity of the fights over Planned Parenthood and abortion access 20 years ago in Lancaster County seems also to have spread into other political and social realms, Brogan said.

“The polarization and division we’ve seen over the last several years, it’s gotten worse, and it’s been broader, but it’s not new with respect to abortion,” Brogan said.