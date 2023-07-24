Accomplishing conservation work in the agriculture space requires a delicate balance between farmers, elected officials and environmental regulators. In Lancaster County, Gordon Hoover is a nexus that connects all those interests.

Born and raised on his family’s dairy farm in Salisbury Township, Hoover has 66 years of farm life experience. His longstanding ties to the local Plain community - combined with more than a decade of local government service and Land O’Lakes experience that gave him a wider view of the dairy industry - make him uniquely situated to leverage his farming knowledge to help others implement conservation projects on their land.

“Just because I walk on the farm and I've got a pocket full of money doesn't mean that farmer's going to accept my offerings,” Hoover said. “First, he's got to have a relationship with me and know that I'm trustworthy.”

Hoover has been a supervisor in Salisbury Township for 12 years (serving on the zoning hearing board for 15 years), and for the past four years he’s also been an agricultural outreach coordinator at Lancaster Farmland Trust and a board member at the Lancaster Clean Water Partners.

Beyond the farm, Hoover is a fan of Penn State football, the Fulton Theatre in downtown Lancaster and cowboy movies.

Although he’s lived on the same dairy farm all his life, Hoover has traveled to every U.S. state. His business and pleasure travels have also brought him overseas, including trips to Australia and Canada, as well as cruises to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. He enjoys biographies, finding stories of the Founding Fathers to be a useful guide to learning about leadership and public service.

Credibility to get things done

Lancaster Clean Water Partners Executive Director Allyson Gibson said Hoover has the ability to both rally large groups and conduct effective one-to-one outreach.

“He’s extremely dedicated to being the authentic voice of the agriculture community - the need for collaboration, the need for data,” Gibson said.

TeamAg President Chris Sigmund noted that Hoover’s extensive knowledge of the economic and environmental imperatives that farmers confront gives him the credibility he needs to get farmers on board with conservation efforts.

“When you come at agriculture in a collaborative, cooperative manner and you already have the ability to establish trust and build a relationship, that is invaluable,” Sigmund said. “If you can't do that or you don't have that, then it's very difficult to really make the kind of improvements and changes that we were talking about here.”

Erin Letavic, a civil engineer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., is one of the many technical experts who have collaborated with Hoover on conservation projects. She said Hoover’s agricultural expertise helped her translate her stormwater and municipal engineering experience into a different field.

Letavic explained that it can be difficult to illustrate Hoover’s role in particular projects precisely because one of his skills is connecting with farmers who are publicity shy and do not necessarily want the attention that can come with grant-funded work.

“He functions like an ambassador,” Letavic said.

Hoover said the work farmers are doing to uphold conservation goals and work toward water quality improvements has fallen out of public view as more and more people find themselves disconnected from the everyday life of agricultural production.

“Farmers today have to learn to tell their story,” Hoover said.

Sharing family and faith

Hoover and his wife Carole credit life on the farm with instilling the work ethic that has propelled their three daughters to careers in agriculture.

“There's not a better environment to raise children. You work together every day. You see everybody,” Hoover said. “You sit down at most of the meals together, eat together. And working together - there’s nothing more satisfying than completing a task together.”

Carole’s maiden name is also Hoover. Her journey toward 43 years of marriage started with a freshman English class at Penn State. The teacher sat the class in alphabetical order, and Gordon and Carole soon found they had many friends in common.

Carole didn’t grow up on a dairy farm, and she said the first few years were a culture shock. The rhythms of the farm meant her social plans didn’t always happen.

“He comes in and says a cow's having a calf and you can't go,” Carole offered as one example of changing evening plans.

Carole also learned that Gordon’s preference for outdoor animals extended to pets - most of the goldfish their girls brought home from the fair found a new home in the cow’s water trough.

Overall, Carole said working the farm has been a worthwhile adventure.

“It was a good life,” she said. “I'm glad we raised the girls that way.”

‘A servant heart’

Gordon’s commitment to hard work might come from years of farm life, but he credits his Christian faith for inspiring a dedication to servant leadership.

“Most of our successful leaders, you know, they're not superheroes, they're average people who are willing to take calculated risks, and they had a servant heart,” Hoover said. “So they did it not for their own satisfaction or their own wealth or their, you know, to satisfy their ego. They did it because they were serving their country or serving their local municipality or serving mankind.”

Gordon and Carole have been members of the Summit View Brethren in Christ Church in Leacock Township for 20 years. Co-pastor Dave Fulmer said Brethren in Christ teachings share some theological beliefs with Mennonite congregations, particularly an emphasis on nonviolent pacifist principles.

Gordon is in his third year of service on the church’s board. He’s also taught Sunday school and directed the small group ministry.

Fulmer said the Hoovers’ church community involvement extends well beyond attendance on Sundays to include hosting events on the farm such as church parties in the barn and a baptism ceremony in the pool.

Gordon and Carole are “very open to sharing like that,” Fulmer said.

Challenges of conservation

Hoover’s primary job at the Trust is to share knowledge with farmers so they can make informed decisions about how to improve their conservation practices.

Hoover farmed his 200 acres until last year when he decided to rent the operation to a neighbor as he is transitioning to spend more time with his family and the Trust.

“His job is 100% to go out and meet with farmers,” said Jeb Musser, the Trust’s vice president of land protection. “So you know, we don't see Gordon all that often, but that's a good thing.”

Hoover sees two primary challenges to improving conservation practices in the agriculture community: incomplete data and the need for better processes.

Ensuring that all local farmers have current, documented conservation plans and nutrient management plans is the focus of Hoover’s data collection work.

Government efforts to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay have placed pressure on Lancaster County’s farmers to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff from their land, but those efforts will be ineffective if the goals set are based on outdated or incomplete data, Hoover said.

“The other side of that is, then farmers don't get the credit they deserve,” he added.

Hoover said there are “buckets of money” available for water quality improvement projects, but he believes it is inefficient to have each county trying to figure out their own plan to implement conservation goals rather than working from a common set of implementation processes.

“The problem is the state sets goals,” Hoover said, “but they don't give the counties the process to accomplish it.”

Hoover said conservation workers must be able to explain to farmers how the cost of projects such as improving manure storage or planting streamside buffers will ultimately benefit their bottom line.

“Whatever a farmer does today affects his paycheck,” he said.

Sigmund noted that Hoover’s experience in the dairy industry goes beyond farming to include member relations work for Land O’ Lakes and work managing local dairy co-ops.

He said Hoover can explain to farmers how improvements to their land management can not only increase profits but also make their product better and more marketable.

“Another thing I think that Gordon does well is sharing the business value of conservation,” Sigmund said.

Reaching the Plain community

The concentration of Plain sect farmers in Lancaster County makes Hoover’s experience in Salisbury Township, where Plain sect farmers make up a large percentage of the industry, especially valuable in helping him reach a population that is often reluctant to utilize government aid and may prefer private funding sources that the Trust can access.

“Our demographic is quite unique here,” Sigmund said.

Steve Nolt, director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College, estimated that there are 2,200 Plain farm families in Lancaster and western Chester counties.

Hoover said living and farming in Salisbury Township for 66 years has given him ample opportunity to build relationships through his work in the dairy industry and his role as a co-op board member who represented many Plain sect farmers.

“They're no different than any other farmer, any other business person,” Hoover said. “Before they're going to work with you, they want to know they can trust you.”

Hoover said his relationships with Plain sect farmers have mainly come through his work, but he attended early elementary school with Plain sect families before changes in the school system led to greater segregation between Plain sect and English students.

He said his bond with all local farmers is based on shared trials and triumphs.

“The personal experience of what it is to farm: the hardships, the blessings, the good, the bad, and the ugly, so to speak,” Hoover said. “And so there's not too many subjects that a farmer can broach with me that I don't have an understanding or some knowledge of and I can relate to them.”