'A legend in Lancaster:' Remembering Dave Porter and the impact of his creation of Tornado Alley

Devonne Pinkard doesn’t remember exactly when he won a dunk contest at Tornado Alley about a decade ago — one summer day among years spent at the half-court hoops destination — but he remembers the feeling.

Dave Porter, longtime owner of the 105 Ruby St. property with the court in its backyard, gifted the then-teenager a prize for his dunking skills.

“He (Porter) gave me cash,” Pinkard recalled. “It was probably $25. I’m a kid. I’m going to the corner store with that.”

Porter also snapped a photo of Pinkard and posted it on the website Porter created specifically to chronicle all of the highlights and memories made at Tornado Alley.

“If you won any game he’d give you a trophy and T-shirt and post your picture on the website,” Kyaire Bynum recalled. “As soon as the game is over, everybody is going online to try to find it.”

Porter, who sold the Ruby Street property in 2018 and relocated to Florida, died the morning of May 17, three years after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. No memorial services or arrangements have yet been made by the Porter family.

Porter’s legacy lives on in several ways, mostly in the impact he made on now-grown men like Pinkard and Bynum. They were once neighborhood kids provided with some encouragement by Porter, given structure and a place to focus their energy at Tornado Alley.

“Dave is somebody that gave us the opportunity to play, get better, keep us out of trouble,” Pinkard said.

“Dave is hands-down a legend in Lancaster,” Bynum said.

Porter’s death came 20 years and one month after he created Tornado Alley. That’s when the now-well-known hoops hot spot first made headlines when it nearly got shut down just as it got started.

‘Amazing way to revitalize neighborhoods’

Porter had last played basketball on an academic team in 1969, at the former Reynolds Junior High School in the School District of Lancaster. He grew up a basketball fan since his father, the late John L. Porter, who was best known as the owner of the iconic Porter’s Used Furniture Store in Lancaster city, installed the first basketball hoop at the 105 Ruby St. address in 1965. Dave Porter lived there nearly his entire life.

Porter opened Tornado Alley — the nickname coming from McCaskey’s moniker as the Red Tornado — in April 2003. He paid about $3,500 for fencing, paving and painting of the macadam-top court and a tempered-glass, NBA-style backboard and hoop, an outdoor water fountain and electronic surveillance.

Porter was inspired to create the court after baskets were removed at Rodney Park three blocks away. (The city replaced the baskets at Rodney in 2010 and added a court to nearby Crystal Park three years later.)

City officials issued a cease-and-desist order to Porter for the half-court about a month after it opened. The city backed off only after dozens of neighbors — and the mayor — came to Porter's defense. A special exception was approved to allow the court to remain open.

“We have a lot of kids who have never been given the chance to be or get good at anything,” Porter was quoted saying in a 2004 article. “If we don’t help them from very early on, we’ve lost them to the streets. More and better basketball facilities throughout this city can fix a lot of broken spirits and save a lot of windows. This can become an amazing way to revitalize neighborhoods.”

Pinkard says he’s an example of Tornado Alley’s life-changing impact.

From his days shooting on Ruby Street, Pinkard became a 1,000-point scorer in high school and a regular starter at the University of Delaware. He credits part of his hoops success to the toughness he learned at Tornado Alley.

“That was my first taste of competition,” Pinkard said. “Getting after it for the first time, learning the physicality and competitiveness it takes to be good. … That’s how we got better growing up. Dave had a huge role in it.”

Porter went a step further with the cash prizes, T-shirts and trophies, the winners recognized with their photo on the website, which no longer exists.

“He treated us like we were kings or celebrities in the city,” Bynum said.

Porter got creative with the contests. Like $5 if you made a special 35-foot shot, which included a natural obstacle in having to shoot through a gigantic walnut tree. Eventually came the creation of a $100 shot.

“I won a $100 shot,” next-door neighbor Nate McNeil Sr. said. “I went and bought nets and kept them on deck so he (Porter) wouldn’t have to order them.”

Porter even appointed Tornado Alley “captains” who tutored younger kids on court rules and keeping the property clean.

“Sometimes when there was a lot of trouble back there he would take the rim off until the kids started behaving,” neighbor Jose Gonzalez said.

Porter bought pizza every Sunday for everyone playing at Tornado Alley; a nearby Pizza Hut gave him a discount.

If any of the kids who frequented Tornado Alley later played sports at McCaskey, chances were good they’d be photographed by Porter, who worked as a professional photographer and abstract artist and was often commissioned by the School District of Lancaster to photograph high school athletes.

“I still have photos of me dunking at Giant Center because of Dave,” Pinkard said.

Sometimes when parents of student-athletes didn’t have the funds to purchase Porter’s photos, he provided photos anyway free of charge.

“David gave everything away,” said his sister, Linda Porter Curtiss. “Even if he didn’t have money he would always be generous.”

It’s part of the reason why Porter’s connection to Tornado Alley eventually came to an end. His income wasn’t enough to hold onto his property.

When Porter sold the house in 2018, he admitted it was due to poor financial planning.

With Porter’s departure came a pressing question: What would come of Tornado Alley?

‘Some kind of cosmic sign’

Hempfield alumnus Ian Lowe, 31, grew up visiting a friend in Lancaster city. Though he didn’t play basketball growing up, Lowe and his friend often walked past Tornado Alley. Within the first week of when Lowe began the search for a new home in 2018, the 105 Ruby St. property went up for sale. He soon purchased the home.

“I thought it was some kind of cosmic sign,” Lowe said. “That I need to keep it (Tornado Alley) open.”

That and neighbor McNeil suggested as much.

“As soon as he (Lowe) moved there I told him he inherited a neighborhood basketball hoop,” McNeil said.

Lowe has since kept Tornado Alley open with a few changes. There are no longer lights to play at night, for example. And not as many kids show up as they did in years past, likely from losing the extra efforts put forth by Porter.

“It has died down a little bit since Dave left,” McNeil said. “Dave was full of energy.”

In 2018, Porter moved to Palm Beach, Florida, to live closer to older sister Curtiss. It wasn’t the first time he had followed his sister somewhere. While in high school, Porter left Lancaster to live with her in Ann Arbor, Michigan, location of Pioneer High School, where Porter graduated in 1974.

Porter soon moved back to Lancaster, and as the years passed he told others he graduated from McCaskey — just another sign of his love for his hometown.

“Through all of this the beauty of his life remains by the impact he made on others through Tornado Alley,” Curtiss said.

And that’s one of the big reasons why Lowe is considering a permanent way to honor Porter’s memory. He’s thinking of creating some kind of mural of Porter at Tornado Alley, though he doesn’t have any art background and is willing to bring onboard anyone who might like to help with such a project.

It seems likely Porter would have agreed with using that spot.

“That's my legacy,” Porter said of Tornado Alley in a 2018 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Alley-oop Dave Porter was a Lancaster city resident of 105 Ruby St. nearly his entire life, selling the property and moving away from the area in 2018. In 2003, Porter converted a part of his backyard into a half-court basketball destination for city youth, dubbed Tornado Alley. Porter soon received many awards for his efforts. Named as one of the top 10 most community-minded Lancastrians by readers of Lancaster County Magazine in November 2003.

2004 recipient of the Jefferson Award for Public Service - The American Institute for Public Service established the Jefferson Awards in 1972 to honor contributions through public service.

2004 recipient of Lancaster city’s Weed & Seed Youth Service Award.

Many of Porter's photos of Tornado Alley over the years are still online at this link.