The Lancaster County clerk of courts, the official charged with managing the records of the county’s criminal court cases, doesn’t hold hotly anticipated press conferences. Nor does the clerk cut ribbons on new construction projects or vote on important policy decisions.

Yet in recent decades, the job has served as a launching pad for aspiring politicians in a county long dominated by the Republican Party. Former clerks include Ryan Aument, the newly installed GOP whip in the Pennsylvania Senate; and Josh Parsons, the powerful county commissioner who’s seeking a third term this year. Another former clerk was Dave Hickernell, who went on to serve in the state House of Representatives for 10 terms.

Given the job’s reputation as a starter role for future party leaders, it’s hardly surprising that it’s also the only county-wide row office contest in which more than one Republican candidate is seeking the county party’s endorsement next month at its Feb. 14 convention.

That race pits the current clerk, Mary Anater, against Nicky Woods, seen by many as the candidate favored by Parsons and other influential county Republicans. With just the Warwick area committee left to vote, Anater trails Woods in local Republican committee straw polls, 122 to 176.

The straw polls are closed to the public and media, and they don’t have direct bearing on the actual county committee endorsement. Instead, they’re a campaign tool, where candidates pitch themselves to local committee members and get nearly instant feedback.

In three weeks the county Republican committee’s 300-some members meet to make their endorsement in the clerk’s race. That endorsement is especially influential in Lancaster County, as few Republican candidates can overcome the organizational resources that come with the endorsement. In many years, the losers at the county convention pull out before they even try to obtain enough signatures to put their names on the primary ballot.

Anater won the clerk of courts job in a 2021 special election after defeating the hand-picked candidate of the county’s GOP establishment for the party endorsement and then easily besting a Democrat in the November municipal election.

Now running for a full term in her own right, Anater finds her office accused of mishandling the reporting of DUI convictions to the state Transportation Department, even as she pushes back on her critics and accuses her predecessors of similar bureaucratic oversights.

The driver’s license suspension issue first emerged in October, and is part of a string of public spats between the clerk of courts and commissioners.

To understand Anater and what’s shaping up as a contentious 2023 race for clerk, here’s a chronology of Anater’s time as clerk:

Special election win

A relative unknown to Lancaster County Republicans at the time, Anater won the office after securing a surprise endorsement from the county Republican committee in 2021.

Because the seat was vacated after the May primary by now-County Solicitor Jackie Pfursich, Republican voters were not able to choose a nominee for a special election, leaving it up to a vote by the members of the county committee.

Pfursich’s appointment as solicitor occurred 91 days before the November 2021 election. Had her hiring as solicitor come one day later, the open clerk of courts seat instead would have been filled by recommendation from state Sens. Scott Martin and Aument and appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf, according to the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Anater faced stiff competition for the party’s endorsement from Eric Reath, a top aide to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Reath’s campaign advisory committee included a slew of party insiders including committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic’s wife, Loretta Radanovic; four area chairs; four state representatives; both Republican county commissioners; and two county row officers.

But with a law degree and experience working in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on her resume, Anater defeated Reath in the committee’s in a second round ballot, 146 to 112.

Blowing the whistle

In February 2022, a top Republican lawyer in Pennsylvania, Matt Haverstick, filed a public records request in Lancaster County seeking files belonging to Pfursich, which was denied. Haverstick also represented then-District Attorney Craig Stedman, who sued the county for not paying his legal bills over an investigation into his office's use of funds seized by the county's drug task force. LNP | LancasterOnline contacted Haverstick over the summer about his records request, but he did not respond.

In March, Anater notified the commissioners that she found personal files on her office computer network that belonged to her predecessor, Pfursich. Anater later said she learned of the files from her employees, who didn’t initially feel comfortable enough around her in her first weeks on the job.

The 85 or so files included 55 documents related to Pfursich’s political work, including her duties as chair of the Hempfield GOP Area Committee, at least 13 files related to outside legal work Pfursich conducted during years she was serving as clerk of courts, and 11 files that were personal in nature.

In June, a local independent researcher with a long history of political work for Pennsylvania Republicans, Ron Harper, appeared at a commissioners meeting and accused Pfursich and Parsons of covering up Anater’s discovery of personal files belonging to Pfursich.

Harper said Lancaster County residents would be “stunned to learn that the highest levels of our (county) government have been involved in a cover up – a cover up to protect (Pfursich).”

Neither Parsons nor Pfursich responded to Harper’s allegations at the meeting.

Tire marks

In September, Anater alleged that the commissioners office called the police on her in retaliation for reporting the discovery of Pfursich’s personal files on an official county computer network. The police showed up to an incident that month in which Anater damaged a newly paved exit ramp with her car.

“This is the same administration that is led by two county commissioners who made it clear they did not want me as the clerk of courts, and their solicitor who failed to remove her personal and political documents from her County of Lancaster issued computer – I stood up for my staff, and I told the truth,” Anater said in a statement at the time.

When asked about the incident and why police got involved, D’Agostino said in September that the county needed a police report to pursue an insurance claim over the damaged exit ramp. “It was presented to the insurance company, and it’s being dealt with through the insurance company,” D’Agostino said.

In an email sent Friday, Parsons referenced the incident as an example of Anater lying to the public:

“(Anater) lied about causing serious damage to the county parking garage,” Parsons said. “She said she did not know how to exit even though she received at least three email notices of the work and electronic records show she had previously exited the correct way. She still has not committed to pay the over $16,000 she owes to the taxpayers for this damage.”

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a records request for video of the incident, but it was denied on grounds that releasing the video would compromise the courthouse’s security. The story also noted emails sent to courthouse workers to notify them about disruptions caused by work at the garage.

Reporting DUIs to PennDOT

In October, District Attorney Heather Adams said her office found 24 cases in July and August in which a defendant was supposed to receive a license suspension, but the clerk of courts office failed to notify PennDOT. That notification prompts a letter from the state agency to residents informing them of the date their license will be suspended.

Adams’ office has since found 142 cases in which the clerk of courts failed to notify PennDOT in the 10-day window given to them by Pennsylvania law. Of those, the clerk of courts office notified PennDOT of 40 such cases on Oct. 10, just days after Adam’s went public with her concerns of license suspensions falling through the cracks.

On Friday, Adams also accused Anater of failing to communicate her efforts to get to the bottom of the problem. “Despite having requested a list of all dockets corrected for 2022, nothing has been provided,” Adams wrote in an email. “Rather, the Clerk of Courts has insisted, even most recently, that the only cases missed were the 22 cases my office has found. That is simply not the case.”

LNP | LancasterOnline has not been able to verify the volume of retroactive suspensions, but as of Monday, nine residents have filed appeals for suspensions they were supposed to receive as long ago as 2013.

Feb. 14 showdown

The county Republican convention next month likely won’t be the end of the race for clerk of courts. Nothing prohibits the losing candidate at the convention from gathering signatures to put her name on the primary ballot in May.

So far, Woods, a newcomer to Lancaster County politics who quickly won the chairmanship of the Elizabethtown area committee after being elected a committee person in May, has not spoken to LNP | LancasterOnline.

On Monday, Woods did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the race for clerk of courts.