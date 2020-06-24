A Chester County judge will determine who will be West Sadsbury Township’s third supervisor, the board announced during a June 23 meeting.

Judge Edward Griffith will hear the case July 15.

In November, supervisor Barry Edwards resigned. But the two remaining supervisors, Ed Haas and John Keesey, were unable to agree on appointing a replacement.

Normally a vacancy board would then make the decision on a new appointee, but the vacancy board was also unfilled. The issue eventually was sent to the Chester County courts, and a hearing was set for March 16. The case was postponed when the courts were closed due to COVID-19.

Four candidates for the position submitted their names for consideration — Dan Bush, Charles Kauffman, Jim Landis and Darren DeVoe. In the month prior to the original hearing date, Robert Hosier also added his application.

In other business, the board tabled a decision on reopening of the township office to the public pending further information on regulations under the new “green” phase of lifting COVID-19 restrictions. They are also investigating how to handle reopening of the park and ballfield.

The board meeting was held at the township building with social distancing measures.