It’s New Year’s Eve morning, and Andy Lacock is preparing to ski in the Susquehanna River.

Though the river’s waters are frigid – Lacock estimated the water was about 40 degrees Friday morning – the waterskiing trip is a New Year’s tradition the Willow Street resident has done annually with his friends since 2004.

“It’s a good, high adrenaline way to start the new year,” said Lacock, 55.

Taking off from a boat launch just south of Wrightsville in York County, Lacock, his girlfriend Patty Stoltzfus and friends Bryan and Ben Waltimyer put on wetsuits or drysuits and prepare to dip into the chilly waters.

With Stoltzfus driving the boat, Lacock and the Waltimyer brothers take turns skiing barefoot at about 41 mph – a speed that can bring the wind chill down close to freezing levels.

“My feet are just now coming back from being numb,” Lacock said about 20 minutes after pulling back up to shore.

Wearing a dry suit and a Santa Claus hat, Lacock lifted his leg in the air as he held onto the boat as it raced across the frigid water. He and his friends are adrenaline junkies, finding fun partaking in the high-speed water sport even with the chillier winter temperatures.

Barefoot waterskiing or “barefooting” is, as the name implies, done without the use of regular fiberglass water skis. Barefooting is considered more difficult than regular waterskiing, “but if you get proper balance and posture and a good glide, you can ski away,” Lacock said.

Lacock comes from a family of water skiers, with his now 82-year-old father starting as a teenager and his children also partaking in the sport. Lacock himself first went waterskiing when he was about 5 or 6 years old.

But even with all of his years of experience, Lacock said he face-planted when he first tried barefooting on his own.

“I decided then that I wanted to get some lessons,” he said.

Now 18 years later, barefooting is now Lacock’s way of bringing in the new year.

“It does wake you up,” he said.