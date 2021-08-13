When Zandra Ruth Blowers went to confession a few weeks ago, she had a message for the priest:

“Father, I’m angry,” the East Lampeter resident said she told him.

Blowers’ husband, Bob Blowers, died at age 85 on Dec. 22, 2020, from COVID-19, after a 22-day stay in Lancaster General Health battling the virus.

“And I have been mad,” Blowers said from a lawn chair in Long’s Park in the sweltering heat Thursday. “At one time I said, ‘Is God punishing the world?’ Because it’s everyplace. It isn’t just in my heart. It’s in every place, and we have to be open for other people.”

Bob Blowers is one of the 1,057 Lancaster County residents who have died from COVID-19 since it first appeared in the county in March 2020. Zandra Ruth Blowers and two of her six children joined a group of more than 100 people in Long’s Park for a “Day of Healing” and lit luminaries in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19.

Zandra Ruth Blowers and her daughters, Tammy Yarnell and Samantha Ernst, did not spend their time talking about their anger and grief of their father and husband. They recalled how much he loved life, adventuring and Dunkin’ muffins.

“He was just a special kind of guy, a family guy,” Yarnell said.

The Day of Healing, organized by community health care provider Union Community Health, was meant to kick off a year of healing for the Lancaster community, including its front-line health care workers who have worked nonstop during the pandemic, said Jackie Concepcion, the vice president of impact for Union Community Care.

Attendees mourned their loved ones and celebrated health care workers through prayer, musical performances and spoken-word poetry from local artists and clergy. Families were then invited to light luminarias for their family members who died.

Prior to the event, Union Community Care hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic, offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anne-Marie Derrico, the chief medical officer for Union Community Care, said the group was able to vaccinate at least five people as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday. This is one of many efforts Union Community Health is conducting to increase the number of vaccinated people in Lancaster County.

“I’m very hopeful that we as a community are going to do the right thing and have more people get vaccinated and (the pandemic) is not going to last,” Concepcion said.

Union Community Health hosted the outdoor event, bracing as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Lancaster County and the country.

“(I’m feeling) a little bit of déjà vu, and a little bit of panic,” Derrico said. “But I have to remind myself that we do have a vaccine and it’s not going to be like last year. But it’s also not going to be like last month, where everything was feeling very hopeful and relaxed.”

Anyone over the age of 12 who would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine can call Union Community Care at 717-299-6371 to schedule an appointment.