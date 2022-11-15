The Lancaster Bar Association celebrated National Adoption Month with nine adopting families on Tuesday. 

New lawyers from the association volunteered to decorate, greet and hand out snacks throughout the day. Each family received an ornament with their child’s name and adoption day to remember the life-changing event in their lives.

Sonya Hartman, 41, of Hopeland adopted her son, Bryce, 2. Hartman said she also adopted her two other children, Madilyn in 2012 and Liam in 2015. She said she started fostering Bryce in July 2021, making Tuesday day No. 881.

“I feel an overwhelming peace,” Hartman said. “You’re waiting and waiting for the phone call, and then suddenly, it happens."

Cambrie Miller, lawyer referral service coordinator for the Lancaster Bar Association, said this is the first time the association has participated.

Adoption Day 7.jpg
Buy Now

The adoption of Bryce Hartman, 2, son of Sonya Hartman of Hopeland, became official today at the Lancaster County Courthouse during the celebration of National Adoption Month on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Bryce is the third child adopted by Sonya Hartman and special shirts were worn by he and his two sybling's, Madelyn, 11, and Liam, 8, to celebrate his adoption into the family.

“As Judge Reich says, this is ‘happy court,’” Miller said. “Adoption cases are definitely a highlight of our jobs.”

Judge Jeffrey Reich said he has been the orphans court judge since January 2020.

“It’s a thrill to see these families come together,” Reich said. “The kids are already bonded. I just make it official.”

Adoption Day 8.jpg
Buy Now

From the left, Liam Hartman, 8, Madilyn Hartman, 11, new addition to the family, Bryce Hartman, 2, mother Sonya Hartman and Judge Jeffrey J. Reich. The adoption of Bryce Hartman, son of Sonya Hartman of Hopeland, became official today at the Lancaster County Courthouse during the celebration of National Adoption Month on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Kevin, 34, and Liz, 35, VamPelt both of Lancaster adopted their son, Anthony, 4. They said they had been fostering him for three years and have two other biological children, ages 8 and 6.

“It’s weird that he’s becoming official now because he has always been a part of our family,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next