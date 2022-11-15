The Lancaster Bar Association celebrated National Adoption Month with nine adopting families on Tuesday.

New lawyers from the association volunteered to decorate, greet and hand out snacks throughout the day. Each family received an ornament with their child’s name and adoption day to remember the life-changing event in their lives.

Sonya Hartman, 41, of Hopeland adopted her son, Bryce, 2. Hartman said she also adopted her two other children, Madilyn in 2012 and Liam in 2015. She said she started fostering Bryce in July 2021, making Tuesday day No. 881.

“I feel an overwhelming peace,” Hartman said. “You’re waiting and waiting for the phone call, and then suddenly, it happens."

Cambrie Miller, lawyer referral service coordinator for the Lancaster Bar Association, said this is the first time the association has participated.

“As Judge Reich says, this is ‘happy court,’” Miller said. “Adoption cases are definitely a highlight of our jobs.”

Judge Jeffrey Reich said he has been the orphans court judge since January 2020.

“It’s a thrill to see these families come together,” Reich said. “The kids are already bonded. I just make it official.”

Kevin, 34, and Liz, 35, VamPelt both of Lancaster adopted their son, Anthony, 4. They said they had been fostering him for three years and have two other biological children, ages 8 and 6.

“It’s weird that he’s becoming official now because he has always been a part of our family,” he said.