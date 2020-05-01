The second highest ranking Republican in the state House of Representatives is pushing legislation to force school boards into freezing property taxes next year.

State House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Lancaster County, says the proposal is meant to ease the burden on millions of Pennsylvanians who find themselves in dire financial straits due to the coronavirus pandemic. But school officials say taking budget decisions out of the hands of school board members who are already sensitive to residents' struggles isn’t the answer.

“In my opinion, our locally elected school board members should be the ones deciding on local school district taxes,” Hempfield Superintendent Mike Bromirski said.

Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts are working to finalize their 2020-21 budgets in the next few months. Meanwhile, state and federal funding remain in limbo, and school districts won’t find relief in existing state-mandated costs.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials estimates state mandates, such as charter school tuition payments and special education costs, will increase by more than $500 million statewide. What’s more, PASBO projects up to $1 billion in local revenue losses next year because of the swift economic downturn brought on by the health crisis.

PASBO, the Pennsylvania State Education Association and Pennsylvania School Boards Association have announced opposition to legislation freezing property taxes.

“My concern is not with the legislature desiring to provide relief to taxpayers,” Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said, “but rather with a haphazard approach to one size fits all solutions while not providing relief for taxpayers to the continued state-mandated cost drivers for which schools have no control.”

Cutting costs

Among other cost-saving measures, school districts may be forced to pull from their reserves to balance budgets. Cutler said he’d rather districts take from their so-called “rainy day funds” rather than raising taxes. A few Lancaster County school districts, such as Solanco and Warwick, have already stated they don’t expect to raise taxes.

“Clearly it’s not just raining,” Cutler said in an impassioned speech on the House floor last week. “It’s pouring.”

Cutler was promoting a property tax freeze amendment he attempted to add to House Bill 974, which would establish tax credits for senior citizens who volunteer, to include a property tax freeze next year. That bill later passed the House – without Cutler’s proposed amendment.

After the amendment failed, Republican state Rep. Jim Cox, whose district includes parts of Berks and Lancaster counties, introduced House Bill 1776, which accomplishes the same purpose.

Cox did not respond to a request for comment, but Cutler’s spokesman, Mike Straub, said in an email the intent of the bill is simple: “At a time when the finances of the state, and for millions of Pennsylvanians will be facing very difficult circumstances, property tax payers should know they will not face a potential increase,” he said.

Outcome uncertain

The bill passed through the House state government committee on April 24. The full House isn’t scheduled to vote on it, Straub said, as lawmakers “continue to work on the issue.”

Another proposal, House Bill 2431, passed through committee on Wednesday. Introduced by Barbara Gleim, R-Cumberland County, and cosponsored by Cutler, the bill would institute both a property tax freeze and a charter school tuition rate freeze for 2020-21.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Cutler said he understands schools are facing financial difficulties, but so are families.

“I think it’s absolutely fair to ask everybody to tighten their belts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lancaster's sole Democratic House member, Rep. Mike Sturla, told LNP | LancasterOnline there are better ways to protect taxpayers other than freezing every property owner’s taxes.

“All it is,” he said, “is keeping the same inequities but doing it with less revenue, so you end up hurting school districts as opposed to having people that got through this thing OK … continue to pay their share.”

