Garden Spot High School Senior Sarah Babb used her last moments with the Class of 2023 to remember her roots, in the spirit of the class’s motto: “looking ahead, but remembering the past.”

“Although we are all going to take on the world in our own ways, never forget where you came from,” Babb said.

Babb was one of 226 graduates at the Garden Spot High School gymnasium on East Main Street in New Holland to earn their diploma Wednesday.

Joining the class in its final year was exchange student Maltide Lanteri Sterz of Italy, who shared her very own American dream.

“For you today is the beginning of a new book, for me the last chapter of high school still has to come,” Sterz said. “But what I learned is it doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, and what your abilities are, you will always be appreciated for who you truly are and what you can demonstrate to the world.”

And though she had just one year with the class, Sterz said she felt the true pride of being a Spartan, celebrating a football team that went to playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years, district-qualifying volleyball and field hockey teams and a 4x100 track and field relay team that broke the school record.

Building on the class’s successes, Principal Matthew Sanger presented this year’s valedictorian Kyra Bixler and salutatorian Amelia Sharp.

He also recognized the class’s accomplishments and ways they were more than just “pretty good” by having students stand for an array of successes from finishing in the class’s top 10 to joining the military until every last student was standing.

“Look around — this is not what pretty good looks like,” Sanger said. “It is not a pretty good day to be a Spartan. It is a great day to be a Spartan.”

Having a great day, though, is a choice, said senior Grace McCarty.

In fact, she continued, life is all about choices and with those choices McCarty encouraged her peers to make a difference.

“After we walk across this stage tonight I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone, stand up for what’s right, try something new and simply make a change,” McCarty said. “We have the world ahead of us, so don’t waste a year, month, week, day, minute or even second because every choice matters.”