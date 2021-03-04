It’s better late than never.

That’s what Lancaster County educators are saying now that Gov. Tom Wolf has come around to the idea of prioritizing school employees in Pennsylvania’s next vaccine rollout.

Wolf on Wednesday announced that the initial shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine would be devoted to the 200,000 or so public and private school faculty and staff throughout the state. Local educators, many of whom have long awaited a chance to be vaccinated, said the announcement is welcome news, especially for those who have been teaching in-person since the fall.

“While this effort is coming much later than we were led to believe, teachers will be grateful and most will vaccinate as soon as possible,” Hans Herr Elementary School fifth-grade teacher and Lampeter-Strasburg Education Association President Kristin Maser said. “We know that coming to school is what is best for kids, and that is why we are here, but each day is a risk.”

The measure, Wolf said, is meant to help schools reopen, but the majority of Lancaster County’s 17 school districts have offered districtwide in-person learning, either full-time or under a blended model, since the fall. In January, School District of Lancaster became the last county school district to reintroduce face-to-face classes.

Since early November 2020, Lancaster County has been in the substantial category of community transmission, in which the state does not recommend holding in-person instruction.

“I think most teachers will be extremely grateful to be vaccinated and cannot wait to do so,” Conestoga Valley High School biology teacher and Conestoga Valley Education Association President Tara Flick said. “We have been face-to-face with students for the entire year so this will alleviate a lot of stress and worry about our own health and those of our families and students.”

The plan announced Wednesday also holds the promise of some relief as schools are in a constant battle to keep their doors open. They’re struggling to keep faculty quarantines at bay, and substitute teachers are in short supply.

“I am excited that educators will be able to get vaccinated through this initiative and believe it should translate to a decrease in the challenges associated with in-person instruction,” Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop said. “Less teacher absences due to testing positive or being a close contact will mean a decreased need for substitutes, which remains a daily struggle.”

How many will accept vaccine?

Ephrata Area is one of the handful of school districts that have surveyed faculty and staff on their interest in receiving a vaccine when it became available. Of those who responded, 93% expressed an interest in being vaccinated.

At Penn Manor, 85% expressed interest. At Hempfield, 82%. Initially at Eastern Lancaster County, only about half said they would want the vaccine, but Superintendent Bob Hollister said it’s about 80% now.

“The people who choose not to, that’s on them, quite frankly. As soon as we’re able, we’re going to operate schools normally," said Hollister, who added that Wolf's announcement is a "game changer."

That means options like teaching remotely eventually won’t be available anymore, whether or not teachers choose to vaccinate, he said.

Lancaster County superintendents contacted in recent weeks have said there are no plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The decision to receive a vaccination for COVID-19 is a personal one,” Hempfield Superintendent Mike Bromirski said, “but we believe that a majority of our staff do want to get the vaccine as soon as they are able.”

According to Wolf, “the bulk” of educators who choose to be vaccinated should be able to do so by the end of March, or mid-April at the latest. By then, there’s only about two months left of the school year. Educators, though, will take it.

“It’s definitely not too late,” said Samantha McNally, a Manheim Township Middle School social studies teacher and president of the Manheim Township Education Association. “We still have over one-third of the school year remaining, and this announcement is providing a welcome sense of relief for many of our members who have been educating students face-to-face all year.”