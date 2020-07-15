October 26, 2018 – A 63-year-old woman driving erratically near Warwick High School crashed into a vehicle, causing her car to go airborne, landing on its roof. The driver, who authorities did not identify, three students and a motorist in another car were taken to hospitals.

Jack R. Nicholson, 16, died during surgery the day of the crash, and Meghan Keeney died at a hospital two days later. Both were juniors at Warwick. Junior Rylan Beebe, who was in the car with his classmates, was hospitalized.

October 30, 2018 – The Lancaster County District Attorney identifies Debra Slaymaker-Walker as the driver responsible.

December 2018 – District Attorney Craig Stedman charged Slaymaker-Walker with third-degree murder. At the time, he said an investigation showed a “pattern of sustained reckless driving” that led to the crash.

January 2019 – At a preliminary hearing District Judge Edward Tobin heard testimony from three police officers and held Slaymaker-Walker’s case for trial. Police testified she had a seizure in an ambulance after the crash, and her license had been medically recalled for a time in 2013.

March 2019 – Meghan Keeney’s parents file a civil lawsuit in Lancaster County court against Slaymaker-Walker alleging the fatal accident was caused by her “carelessness,” “negligence” and “recklessness.”

January 2020 – Slaymaker-Walker's attorneys petition the court to dismiss the charges against her, claiming she wasn't acting recklessly by driving, despite her seizure history. They said because Slaymaker-Walker had a seizure before the crash, she couldn't intentionally be acting recklessly, which is a legal component of voluntary manslaughter.

February 2020 – Prosecutors argued a jury should decide whether Slaymaker-Walker was or wasn’t responsible for the crash. A judge agrees.

July 14, 2020 - Slaymaker-Walker pleaded no contest to the crash and received 10 years of probation. She is not allowed to drive during this time. Families say they do not agree with the plea.