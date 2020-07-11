Paradise Township man Justo Smoker, 34, was charged Friday with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish teen who has been missing for over three weeks.

Recently, the FBI had posted a reward for anyone who knew of the whereabouts of Stoltzfoos, and requested information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of the person who may have kidnapped her.

Here's a timeline of events for what happened in Stoltzfoos' disappearance.

Sunday, June 21: 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, of Upper Leacock Township, never returned home from church. She was last seen on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, says East Lampeter Township police.

Monday, June 22: Hundreds of volunteers showed up around the area at 8:30 a.m. to search for Stoltzfoos, according to a Facebook page that detailed the search efforts. Volunteers checked through streams and fields. At 7:45 p.m., people hosted a vigil for her along North Ronks Road.

Tuesday, June 23: Volunteers continued the search for Stoltzfoos near Enterprise Drive and Old Philadelphia Pike.

Wednesday, June 24: The FBI joined East Lampeter Township police in the search for Stoltzfoos. East Lampeter public information officer Lt. Matthew Hess made a public statement, pleading for Linda to confirm she was OK should she have left on her own accord. Crews continued to search in Upper Leacock Township.

Thursday and Friday, June 26 to 27: Police investigators started diverting their attention more toward the hundreds of tips that had come in about Linda Stoltzfoos. "There's only so many times you can search the same area over again," Lt. Hess said.

Sunday, June 28: Stoltzfoos' family made a statement about the amount of people posting on their Facebook page about Linda's disappearance. They said they would continue to remove disrespectful comments that are "inconsiderate, or... spreading false information." The family then said "Now that the primary and secondary search of the local area have been completed the primary way you can help Linda right now is through prayer."

Monday, June 29: The East Lampeter Township Police Department said they want to talk to anyone -- walkers, bicyclists and motorists -- who were on Mill Creek School, Stumptown, Gibbons, Beechdale or Millcreek roads between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 21.

Wednesday, July 1: West Lampeter Police said that the Amish community would be searching Mill Creek from Strasburg Pike to Buchmiller Park for evidence.

Thursday, July 2: Billboards and posters about Stoltzfoos were plastered on Route 30, as well as in York County.

Monday, July 6: The search for Stoltzfoos entered its third week.

Friday, July 10: The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information about Stoltzfoos. The reward was for information leading to Stoltzfoos' recovery and the identification, arrest and conviction of the subject or subjects repsonsible, police said. Missing person signs have been posted throughout Lancaster, York and Delaware counties, as well as billboards.

Saturday, July 11: The Lancaster County District Attorney's office announced that a man, Justo Smoker of Paradise Twp., has been charged in the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos. The DA's office said they have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following her abduction. Smoker became a person of interest after multiple witnesses had seen a red or orange vehicle with an Amish woman in the passenger seat.

This timeline will be updated with more information as it becomes available.