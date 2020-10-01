October will be an eventful month for the cosmos, as two full moons and two meteor showers will light up the sky.

The month starts with the first full moon, also known as hunter's full moon by indigenous groups. It will be at its brightest Thursday, Oct. 1.

October's first full moon is also known as the harvest moon this year as it's the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, or the astronomical start of fall.

The harvest moon can happen in either Sept. or Oct., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Then comes two meteor showers: the draconids and orionids.

- Draconids: This is a minor meteor shower that produces about 10 meteors an hour, according to SeaSky.org. The best time to view it will be in the early evening hours and it's expected to peak Oct. 7.

- Orionids: The moon will be in its waxing crescent phase and skies will be dark for this meteor shower, projected to peak Oct. 21. This shower usually produces 10 to 20 fast-moving meteors per hour, according to EarthSky, an astronomy website.

On Halloween - permitting weather conditions are clear in the area - observers will be able to see a second full moon.

A month typically has just one full moon; when it has two, the second moon is called a "blue moon." Blue moons happen about once every 2.5 years, making the event uncommon.

It's how the phrase "once in a blue moon" came to fruition.

The next full moon on Halloween won't happen until 2039, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The last Halloween full moon happened in 2001.