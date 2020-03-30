A fifth of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been people age 25 to 49, according to the state department of health.

While the virus has hit older populations hardest, a significant number of patients are young adult and middle aged, too. [Here's who the CDC says is at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.]

As of Monday, March 30, here's the department's full age breakdown for COVID-19 hospitalizations. [An earlier age breakdown on positive COVID-19 tests is here, and the department is updating its most recent numbers here.]

Age 0-4: 1%

Age 5-12: 0%

Age 13-18: 1%

Age 19-24: 2%

Age 25-49: 21%

Age 50-64: 27%

Age 65+: 49%