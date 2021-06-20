Chapter 1: One minute

On Jan. 9, in the middle of a pandemic in which hundreds of thousands of people in the United States have died from an infectious respiratory illness, my son was born not breathing.

It was 10:03 p.m. After four hours of labor, my wife, Morgan, made her final push, and our son, Hayden, was plopped on her stomach. The nurses wiped him off with a towel and suctioned his mouth and nose. Hayden, who arrived five weeks early, wasn't crying. They suctioned some more. Still nothing.

“Why isn’t he crying?” my wife asked. “Is he OK?”

No answer.

“One minute,” I heard one of the nurses announce behind me.

One minute of waiting for my son to cry. One minute of terror.

Then, he made a noise — a weak cough.

An enormous weight lifted off me. I started to cry.

Doctors took Hayden immediately to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he was put on a ventilator overnight. By the next day, he graduated to a continuous positive airway pressure machine. The day after, he was breathing entirely on his own.

After four days in the neonatal intensive care unit, he was home. Masks came off. Finally, Hayden saw us smile.

Then the real work began.

By work, I mean parenting, in general — we now had to take care of a human being. But I also mean parenting while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, and making sure Hayden, who was now completely healthy, stayed that way.

That meant making decisions few other parents in recent history had to consider: Who do we let see our baby? Do they wear masks? Do we let anyone hold him? If so, who, and for how long?

Thus began the complicated, awkward, amazing journey of raising a newborn in a pandemic.

They say there’s no manual for parenting. Well, parenting during COVID-19 is like attempting to assemble a piece of furniture without a manual, without tools and without the pieces of furniture. New parents like my wife and I are making it up as we go.

So on this Father’s Day, it’s appropriate to share the experiences of “pandemic dads,” and learn about how we’re improvising as best we can.

Chapter 2: Cheesesteaks and chili dogs

Will and Rebecca Hanlon’s daughter, Mara, was born on April 20, 2020, about six weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Springettsbury Township, York County, couple, the birth went smoothly. It was a few hours after, however, when things took a turn.

The doctor, when examining Mara’s head, noticed she had a larger soft spot than usual. Instead of the soft spot taking up a small area just above her forehead, nearly her entire head was a soft spot.

Mara, it turned out, has a genetic condition passed down through her father’s side called Saethre-Chotzen syndrome. It causes certain skull bones to prematurely fuse together, preventing the head from growing normally. To fix it, Mara would need surgery.

The surgery came on Nov. 3, 2020 — Election Day. For about a month leading up to that, Will and Rebecca were under strict isolation so neither of them could be exposed to COVID-19 and potentially delay the surgery, which was critical at that point. That meant no visitors — including family — and no going out unless it was absolutely necessary.

Luckily, both Will and Rebecca’s parents got to see Mara beforehand, but under strict measures.

On May 17, 2020, the Hanlons’ wedding anniversary, Rebecca’s parents, who are from Lancaster, came over with cheesesteaks from Will’s favorite Lancaster eatery, Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Call it a kind gesture. Call it bribery. Call it whatever.

“Her mom would text me, saying, ‘Can I come see the baby?’ I’ll bring Pasquale’s,’” Will, 34, said. “That would be after she would ask Becca and Becca would say no.”

Once they arrived with cheesesteaks in tow, they walked through the gate into the backyard, where Will and Rebecca had paper plates and plastic cups set out for them. They measured each chair so everyone would be six feet apart. They even drew sidewalk chalk so Will and Rebecca’s older child, Joey, wouldn’t get too close to his grandparents.

A half-hour went by, and Will asked if they wanted to hold Mara — with limits: They could only hold her for two minutes. So they did, with Rebecca timing each session on her phone.

That’s just one example of the lengths Will and Rebecca went to protect Mara. Even after the surgery, which was a success, precautions, such as mask-wearing or outright no visitation, remained, with the more severe precautions in place for those who aren’t vaccinated yet — and for those who hang around those who aren’t vaccinated.

That’s a difficult message to get across to loved ones, especially those who may see the pandemic through a different lens.

“My dad thought he was being cautious. His version of cautious is a lot different than my version of cautious,” Will said, going on to jokingly describe the time he asked his father if he had been playing it safe. “He’s like, ‘Nah, I got takeout the other day. I had my buddies over at our place and we had a bunch of chili dogs.’”

Chapter 3: Grace

Being a new parent is stressful. Throw in a pandemic, and it can drive you crazy.

That’s why it’s so important for family and friends to extend grace to new parents as they navigate what they feel is right or wrong, Steven Schedler, a clinical social worker and the executive director of the Lancaster-based Samaritan Counseling Center, told me.

The divisive nature of COVID-19, masks and, now, vaccines makes discussions surrounding topics like visitation even more complicated, he said.

Communication, therefore, is key, he said. New parents should be open about what they may be comfortable with, and family should be willing to listen and accept those feelings.

“I would really encourage families to have some grace with each other during this time,” Schedler said. “We’re all in different places. We have different comfort levels.”

Chapter 4: The dreaded yellow blanket

Soon after Hayden was born, we posted a sign on our door at home with a red STOP sign on it. It read:

“NEWBORN BABY INSIDE!! DO NOT RING DOORBELL

1. Take temperature.

2. Put on N95 mask.

3. Use hand sanitizer.

4. Take shoes off inside.

Due to COVID there will be no holding/touching of baby Hayden. THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING!!”

For anyone visiting our son, those were the rules — no ifs, ands or buts about it. (Wow, I really sound like a dad, don’t I?)

At first, we only allowed immediate family to visit. Each family member had a brown bag in our house with their name written on it and their own N95 mask inside. That mask was for our house and our house only. When someone would show up, one of us would meet them at the door, scan their forehead with our infrared thermometer, hand them their designated bag, and then, after they swapped masks, we pumped sanitizer onto their hands.

Once inside, in order to hold Hayden, we’d first put a yellow blanket crocheted by my wife nearly a decade ago over their arms and shoulders. That blanket quickly became the bane of some family members’ existence.

Was it overboard? Maybe. Some family members certainly thought so. But, from our point of view, we’d rather risk inconveniencing a few loved ones than gamble with our son’s well-being. If someone didn't like the rules, our message to them was simple: You don’t have to come.

That caused tension with certain family members — tension that, sadly, still exists today, even after we’ve loosened the rules as vaccine distribution ramped up.

Chapter 5: Uncertainty

It’s easy to become jaded about the pandemic. That was the case for Josh Stoudt.

Stoudt, 28, of Lititz wasn’t allowed to attend the OB-GYN appointments when his wife, Elsie, was pregnant with their son, Kenneth. The couple even switched hospital systems because there was a chance Josh wouldn't be able to be present for the birth.

So, once Kenneth, who is now 1 year old, was born, they decided it was best not to let the pandemic destroy another memory: letting close friends and family meet their son.

“We thought about people that Kenny one day would appreciate seeing himself with as a newborn,” Josh said — people like Josh’s grandparents.

The rules were simple: Wash or sanitize your hands, and, if you feel sick, don’t come.

A week before Christmas last year, Josh, Elsie, Kenneth, and the couple’s other child, Ariya, visited Josh’s father. His father felt fine that day. The next day, though, he fell ill and got tested for COVID-19. The results came in within 24 hours: He was positive.

Josh was convinced everyone in his family would test positive. Somehow, nobody did.

“In the beginning (of the pandemic), with very little knowledge of what this was, it was scary to say the least,” he said of the uncertainty around COVID-19. “And all you want is health and well-being for your family, especially for your kids.”

Chapter 6: The side of caution

With so many unknowns, it can be hard to know what’s right or wrong to do for your family.

Luckily, there’s Dr. Vinitha Moopen, a pediatrician at WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville. Her advice: Err on the side of caution.

For nonvaccinated people, Moopen recommends showing a newborn from a distance, preferably through a window. They certainly shouldn’t be touching, holding or kissing the baby, she said. If someone’s been vaccinated, however, coming in and holding the baby is fine, but perhaps skip the kissing for now, she said. Visitors should wear masks regardless of inoculation status if the baby is less than 8 weeks old, she said. After 8 weeks, vaccinated people should be OK without a mask.

Dr. Moopen At the end of the day, I tell all my parents that he’s your kid, and your rules apply. If people don’t like it, that's too bad. He doesn’t have anyone else to advocate for him, so if that’s what you feel is best for him, then that’s what’s best for him. — Dr. Vinitha Moopen

The youngest COVID-19 patient Moopen has seen was 3 months old. While there haven’t been many cases among her youngest patients, Moopen said there have been cases of complications involving children around the country, such as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, heart muscle damage and cardiac issues. We’ve yet to learn what exactly COVID-19’s long-term effects are among infected children, she said.

“Albeit rare,” she said, “that’s not a risk I’d like to take.”

When it comes to battling it out with family, stand your ground, she said.

“At the end of the day, I tell all my parents that he’s your kid, and your rules apply,” Moopen said. “If people don’t like it, that's too bad. He doesn’t have anyone else to advocate for him, so if that’s what you feel is best for him, then that’s what’s best for him.”

Chapter 7: Silver lining

Lancaster Township resident John Camilleri and his wife, Katie, are music buffs, so it’s no surprise that John rationalizes this whole experience with a Dave Matthews lyric: “The space between the tears we cry is the laughter that keeps us coming back for more.”

To John, that lyric, from the band's 2001 hit “The Space Between,” perfectly sums up the highs and lows of parenting during the pandemic.

The Camilleris’ daughter, Phoebe, was born Oct. 26, 2020. Since then, they’ve had to make some tough decisions. They didn’t see John’s family for the holidays last year. They skipped barbecues and concerts. They’ve asked family members to wear masks around their daughter, to sanitize or wash their hands before holding her or even get COVID-19 tests before visiting.

By the winter, the pandemic was taking its toll.

But things are looking up.

Vaccines are widely available now, making visits with friends and family a little easier. The concerts they greatly missed are on their way back. One silver lining, especially, has been the time John has been able to spend with his daughter. He took eight weeks of paid paternity leave and is now working from home most days.

During that time there have been many special moments — from introducing her to songs from the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, to taking pictures of her in her favorite bouncer, to recording videos of her as she wakes up, to many firsts like her first smile, her first laugh, her first bottle and first time eating solid food.

“It’s cool, because I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything,” John, 30, said. “You know, it’s been a difficult situation, but that’s really special. I consider myself very fortunate that I’m able to do that and be with her and, you know, just see her growing up.”

Chapter 8: A proud dad

As perplexing as these last five months have been for Morgan and me, it’s given us opportunities to reflect on what’s truly important in life.

When Hayden giggles when I make a fool out of myself, when he kicks his legs in excitement when I change his diaper (even if it makes a mess), when he falls asleep on my chest — those are the moments I live for. Everything else comes second.

Living through this pandemic with a high-risk newborn has prepared us for whatever parenting challenge that may come in the days, months and years ahead.

If I ever need a reminder, I can just look at the photo Morgan took of me holding Hayden for the first time in the NICU. He was so tiny I thought I’d break him. I was afraid if I moved, I’d pull out the tubes from his CPAP machine. I looked at him in awe.

And I still do.

He’s come so far, and I’m so proud to be his dad