Not even the coronavirus pandemic will stop Mataya Hostetter from walking across the stage to receive her high school diploma.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Garden Spot High School senior will experience the moment she’s waited for the last 13 years – granted, it will look different than expected.

Garden Spot plans to have about 250 seniors and their immediate families participate in a blended commencement ceremony – part in-person, part online – with students, one by one, collecting their diplomas on stage. Each student will then pose for a photo, which will be stitched into a commencement video with pre-recorded speeches and music.

In the age of social distancing, there won’t be much of an audience – only the handful of mask-wearing families allowed inside waiting to watch their child’s cherished, albeit brief, moment in the spotlight.

“I’m really happy that we get to walk across the stage,” Hostetter said.

Despite the health crisis, which has shuttered schools for at least the last three months of the 2019-20 school year, school districts are attempting to salvage a portion of the traditional commencement experience.

Many schools, like Garden Spot, have announced semi-virtual ceremonies. Others have planned drive-thru diploma exchanges. A few are holding onto a sliver of hope that in-person ceremonies could still take place in the summer.

At Lampeter-Strasburg, graduation activities include a drive-thru event for seniors to receive their diplomas and “a drive through memory lane,” plus a digital component with student speeches, staff remarks, class awards and more, high school Principal Benjamin Feeney said Friday in a letter to families.

Ephrata and Conestoga Valley high schools are planning similar drive-thru experiences.

At Hempfield, the county’s second largest school district, seniors will celebrate online with a virtual ceremony featuring pre-recorded segments from students, faculty and staff.

“It’s the best that we can do right now to keep everybody safe and at home,” high school Principal Jim Dague said Tuesday in a video message to seniors.

Donegal is combining virtual elements and a drive-thru in a two-phase event – a pre-recorded graduation ceremony on June 2 and, two weeks later, a diploma and yard sign pickup.

Many schools have shared the desire to hold an in-person event to honor seniors later this summer if the state and federal governments reduce social distancing rules.

Some, such as Columbia and Lancaster Catholic high schools, as well as La Academia Partnership Charter School, have simply postponed their graduation ceremony.

Portser 'The pain and heartbreak and the lost memories that can never be brought back far outweigh the effort we put into this.'

Most schools that have announced plans, however, have gone the semi-virtual route. As of Tuesday, those schools include Cocalico, Elizabethtown Area, Garden Spot, Penn Manor and Warwick.

Elizabethtown Area School District spokesman Troy Portser said it became “quite apparent that graduation was in jeopardy” early on, and school officials tried their best to figure out a safe way to celebrate the class of 2020.

With that said, Portser added: “The pain and heartbreak and the lost memories that can never be brought back far outweigh the effort we put into this.”

For students like Garden Spot’s Hostetter, commencement might not be what they envisioned, but it’s better than nothing at all.

“Although it’s not ideal,” Hostetter said, “I’m happy they’re doing something.”

