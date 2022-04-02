Collectively, McCaskey High School seniors Sujan Upreti and Aida Abesine have been accepted to seven colleges. That’s seven more than the School District of Lancaster students likely would have been accepted to had they stayed in their countries of origin: Nepal and Burundi.

“I was a boy living in a leaky bamboo stick house and ended up coming to the United States,” Upreti said. “Coming to the United States, I was sleeping in a cozy little blanket… when I came here… we were struggling to survive, but then coming to the United States changed everything.”

Upreti and Abesine, both refugees who relocated to the U.S., visited Millersville University recently as part of the college’s “Promising Scholars: Supporting, Mentoring and Advising Refugee and Immigrant Students Transitioning to College” project. LNP | LancasterOnline attended with them and will continue to follow along with them, telling their story, through their first day at whichever college they choose.

Millersville defines both Upreti and Abesine as first-generation college students – students whose parents didn’t complete a four-year college or university degree.

During the Millersville University event, the college hosted 20 McCaskey students, including Upreti and Abesine, to offer guidance on the college application and transition process. Students heard from several speakers, including Christina Williams, MU associate director for student access and support services.

Williams attended the event on her day off to speak to the group about the Lancaster Partnership Program. LPP is a partnership between the School District of Lancaster and Millersville University meant to help economically disadvantaged students pursue higher education.

‘It was like a lottery that you won’

At the end of her presentation, she quizzed students and offered MU gear as prizes.

Upreti, 18, correctly answered her first question and, with a smile spreading from ear to ear, he snagged an MU coffee thermos.

MU is one of the schools he’s been accepted to, but he’s keeping his options open for now. He received acceptances from Shippensburg, Susquehanna and Temple universities, too.

His plan is to pursue broadcast journalism, possibly at Temple in Philadelphia – his top choice at the moment.

“I am a city person,” Upreti said. “I feel like I’ll fit in Temple really well. … They have opportunities there. It’s a much bigger city than Lancaster.”

Temple also promotes diversity and acceptance, Upreti said. He said he needs a college with a diverse student body to feel like he truly belongs there. Of Temple’s 35,000 graduate and undergraduate students, 12.2% are Black or African American, 12% are Asian, 7% are Hispanic or Latino and 3.5% are multiracial, according to Data USA.

“The biggest concern I had was ‘will I be able to fit into the college world,” Upreti said. “I know I’ve been living here for 13 years and I practically grew up here but… I still need some time to fit into the American world, of American society… I’m not there yet, but I’m halfway there.”

Upreti’s education began in Nepal. Each day at around 7 a.m, he’d wake up and walk outside, bucket in hand, to wash up for a four-hour school day.

When Upreti was born, his parents and grandparents had been living in Nepal for a little over a decade. Their home country, Bhutan, forced them to leave in the late 1980s for practicing Hinduism.

In Nepal, they were refugees living in a house made of bamboo sticks. School supplies were sparse and opportunities for education were lacking.

Finishing high school, let alone attending college, would have been next to impossible.

Upreti couldn’t even pursue citizenship in Nepal.

But, in 2009, at 5 years old, Upreti came to the U.S. with his family. In 2017, Upreti earned his citizenship through his father, who had passed his citizenship test.

“It was like a lottery that you won,” Upreti said.

Attending school at McCaskey didn’t hurt his aspirations, either. College and career counselors at the high school guided him through applications, making that process far easier.

“McCaskey has a lot to offer,” he said. “If you go to the college and career center at McCaskey, they will provide you with everything that you need as a senior and what you need to be successful.”

He also had the help of one of his older brothers, who recently graduated from Millersville University with a degree in public relations.

For Upreti the hardest part of getting into college wasn’t the applications but balancing the stress of college preparation while still keeping up with the day-to-day workload of his senior year.

‘Am I really going to get into college?’

Abesine, 17, has had a similarly busy senior year as she makes one huge step toward her dream career as a nurse.

As she plans to head to one of the colleges that have accepted her – HACC, Millersville University or the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences – she remembers why she decided nursing was the career for her in the first place.

Before coming to the U.S. in 2019, Abesine had lived her entire life in a Burundi refugee camp. Her parents were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and fled to Burundi with her older siblings when a civil war broke out.

Unfortunately, Abesine and her family traveled to the U.S. without her mother.

While still in Burundi, Abesine woke one night to the news that her mother had died giving birth to her younger brother.

“That was the hardest part of life,” Abesine said. “My mom ended up dying because she couldn’t get the help she had needed at the right time.”

Abesine said her mother had been healthy throughout her pregnancy and her death was unexpected.

Experiencing that loss changed Abesine’s perspective on what she wanted to do for a career.

As she grew up watching her mom, who she described as a “hard-working woman” operating her own small business selling fruit and vegetables, Abesine thought she’d become a businesswoman someday. Now, she hopes to become a midwife or nurse – someone who could have helped her mom.

“I feel like… if we had good hospitals, she would have been saved,” Abesine said. “Going to work as a midwife… will make me the happiest. I feel like I’m saving someone’s mom so they don’t have to go through the same pain I went through.”

To achieve that goal, Abesine has to pursue higher education. And in doing so, she’d be the first of her 10 siblings to go to college. Attending McCaskey gave her an opportunity her older siblings didn’t have. Many of them had passed the typical public school age before coming to the U.S.

“Being able to explore what I really want to do in the future, I feel like that is a big thing that McCaskey does,” Abesine said. “If you just talk to counselors and the Future Ready Center, they give you a lot of resources that can help ….”

Her biggest concern, however, is paying for college. Abesine said she’ll pick the most affordable college she’s accepted to.

“College is really expensive,” she said. ‘My entire life, I was thinking, ‘wait, am I really going to get into college?’ Getting into college itself was like a dream come true. And my first day of college, I can’t wait for that.”