Another year, another prom derailed by COVID-19: Here's what each school is planning

On March 17, Jennifer Pfeiffer got the message she was hoping would never come: Her daughter’s high school prom was canceled.

Two hours later, it was back on.

As vaccinations rise, consumer confidence in Lancaster County does too, survey finds

Consumer confidence in Lancaster County improved again in April, hitting its highest mark of the pandemic, an encouraging omen for the slowly recovering local economy.

Mission BBQ to replace Ruby Tuesday in Manheim Township shopping center

Mission BBQ is making plans for its first Lancaster County restaurant at a former Ruby Tuesday in Manheim Township.

Man found dead in car in Penn Township Sunday, police investigate

A man was found dead in a car in Penn Township on early Sunday morning, and Northern Lancaster County Regional police say they’re investigating the circumstances.

Filmmaking is thriving in Lancaster County; here's why the area is ripe for creatives

Though post-production was affected by conditions brought on by COVID-19, two films showcase the local area and the kinship between many of the film production studios in and around Lancaster County.

Linda Stoltzfoos' death caused by strangulation; stab to neck contributing factor: coroner [update]

Linda Stoltzfoos was strangled and stabbed once in the neck, according to the Lancaster County coroner, whose office performed an autopsy Friday morning.

Buyer found for Stoudts complex in Adamstown; antiques market continuing, beer fate uncertain

Someone new is set to take over the businesses that made Adamstown famous for craft beer and antiques.

Three owners of Dentech Industrial in Reamstown are under contract with the Stoudt family to buy the complex that includes Stoudts Black Angus Antiques Mall, Black Angus Restaurant, Stoudts Bakery and Stoudts Brewing, according to an announcement distributed April 18 to the mall’s antique dealers.

