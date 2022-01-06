Family and friends of an Ephrata firefighter who died last week after contracting COVID-19 remembered him as a kind-hearted and loving man who always cared about the people around him.

Brandon “Fluffy” Hilton was “an all-around good kid” who loved being around people, his father Shawn said.

“He really took people under his wing to show them how to hunt and trap and especially firefighting and (he loved) Penn State football,” said Shawn, 49. “He was really a fun guy to be around.”

The 29-year-old who loved hunting, trapping and fishing also had a dog named Drake, who Shawn described as being Hilton’s “little son.”

“He would do anything for anyone,” said Hilton’s younger sister Cheyenne, 27. “He would give someone the shirt off of his back”

Hilton died Dec. 26 after contracting COVID-19, according to his family.

The Ephrata native was a lieutenant and first assistant engineer with Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company and also volunteered with Denver Fire Company. He previously served with fire companies in Schoeneck and Adamstown.

“He was well liked by our department and certainly by our surrounding departments,” said Jim Kiefer, a spokesperson for Ephrata Pioneer, where Hilton served since 2018.

Hilton was “an integral part of the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company for several years,” Kiefer said, contributing in multiple capacities, such as having the mechanical knowledge to repair fire engines.

But a career with Ephrata Pioneer wasn’t what Hilton’s father initially had in mind.

“I wasn't in favor of it at first because to me Denver was his home,” said Shawn, who is himself a firefighter who has served with the Denver Fire Company for 35 years. “But I saw his love for Ephrata after a while and told him he had my full support.”

Hilton was quickly embraced at Ephrata Pioneer due to his “easy-going demeanor, true dedication to the fire service and willingness to help anyone,” the fire company said in a news release. His personality made him a “prime choice” to mentor new personnel, and he was promoted to lieutenant in 2021.

“Brandon took his skills from Denver Fire Company and applied them with a new fire department, which for some can be a difficult transition,” the fire company said. “Brandon was a great asset and quickly began learning new fire service skills such as truck company operations and water rescue operations.”

Hilton was working on a final course in water rescue, which he would have completed by the end of January, when he died.

Hilton’s firefighting experience began as a junior firefighter in Denver in 2006, when he was just 14 years old. The man affectionately nicknamed “Fluffy” by his friends had long been interested in becoming a firefighter.

“I would take him to the fire station when he was still in diapers,” Shawn said. “He pretty much grew up at the fire station.”

Working at the fire company was one of Hilton’s great passions, Cheyenne said. Hilton “loved the community that he had surrounding him,” she said, especially his family and friends.

“He’d do anything he could to mentor anybody or help anybody,” she added.

But while Hilton was a devoted member of the firefighting community, he "had much more to him than the fire service," Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company said. "He was a dedicated friend to all and will be greatly missed by both fire departments.”

It was after he returned from a hunting trip the week of Thanksgiving that Hilton discovered he had contracted COVID-19.

Hilton wasn’t vaccinated for COVID-19, having expressed a hesitancy to do so, though his sister was unsure why. He also had a weakened immune system that left him prone to contracting pneumonia, a condition he dealt with every few years, she said.

At first Hilton weathered the virus at his mother’s house, but he eventually was admitted to Reading Hospital on Dec. 4 after his oxygen levels dropped to extreme lows.

“They immediately had to put him on oxygen,” Cheyenne said.

Things at first appeared to be going well for Hilton in the hospital. Cheyenne would frequently visit him to play card games or word search books together or simply talk.

But Hilton’s condition began taking a turn for the worse as the weeks dragged on. His kidneys began to fail, and his body was retaining so much fluid that doctors ordered him to stop drinking water.

Hilton was placed on a ventilator on Dec. 21, and dialysis began the next day. Though he was medically paralyzed, he was still able to hear others speaking to him.

Doctors then informed Hilton’s family that they were unable to give him any more oxygen due to a hole in his lung.

“All of the oxygen they were giving him was going right into his body and filling him up,” Cheyenne said.

His family was determining whether to remove him from the ventilator when he died.

“Right now I’m still processing everything,” Shawn said. “I've questioned myself if I did enough for him.”

“I hope he knew how proud I was and how much I love him,” he added.

Moving on since Hilton’s death has been hard for his family, Cheyenne said.

“When I have downtime is when I sit and think about everything and then it hits me,” she said. “If I don’t stay busy then I just sit down and think and think and think.”

Hilton “cared about his community and served with a passion at all of the departments he was a member of,” the Denver Fire Company said in a post on social media. “We all learned a lot from Brandon and are all better firefighters because of his willingness to share his knowledge.”

Ephrata police issued a statement describing Hilton as “a critical member of the emergency services community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Hilton’s family well as the Denver Fire Company where Lt. Hilton also volunteered his time,” the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company said in a separate news release. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from the fire service in the community.”

A public memorial service for Hilton will be held at Highpoint Community Church at 18 Hahnstown Road on Jan. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed at the nearby LCBC Ephrata Campus in case of overflow.

Hilton’s family requested that masks be worn to the service.

The service can also be seen live on the Facebook pages for Ephrata Pioneer and Denver fire companies.