Izzy Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat vying to represent the 49th House District, joined LNP | LancasterOnline for a 30-minute video interview Tuesday to share his plans for the district.

Smith-Wade-El spoke with reporter Jade Campos about increasing affordable housing, empowering local government, protecting abortion rights and fighting inflation, among other issues.

The candidate agreed to the interview after his Republican opponent, Anne Rivers, declined an invitation to a debate hosted by LNP. Rivers said she did not believe a debate several weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election would have an impact on the outcome.

For nearly five years, Smith-Wade-El has served on Lancaster City Council, where he is currently the president. The 49th District includes the southern half of Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough.