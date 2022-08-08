Lancaster County is in for a chance of storms to start the week, followed by a sunny and clear weekend.
Temperatures earlier in the week are expected to be hot and on par with previous weeks, before daily highs dip to the mid- and low-80s as the week draws to a close.
Here's the forecast for the week:
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 92, and a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy with a low of 74.
Tuesday: Mostly hot and sunny with a chance of storms after 2 p.m.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the night, followed by cloudy skies, with a low of 73.
Wednesday: Showers and possible thunderstorms, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, followed by showers overnight, with a low around 69.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86.
Thursday night: Mostly clear skies with a low around 64.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 81.
Friday night: Mostly clear with a low around 58.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 82.