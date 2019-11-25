Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore announced Monday, Nov. 25, that it is closing its retail stores.
The company has locations locally in East Towne Centre along Route 30, east of Lancaster, and at Lancaster Shopping Center.
"For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer. Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level," CEO Anthony Piperno said in a statement.
Plans for closing locations will be shared in the coming weeks on the company's website, the release said. Up to 40 of A.C. Moore's 145 stores will operate as Michael's next year, the statement said. Michael's has more than 1,260 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including one at The Shoppes at Belmont.
A.C. Moore has stopped accepting online orders, but will ship orders already placed.