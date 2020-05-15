Walking toward the stage draped in his cap and gown with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, this almost felt like a traditional commencement for Penn Manor High School senior John Harrold.

Almost.

Tradition began to dissolve when his high school principal greeted him wearing a Philadelphia Eagles mask covering half his face. And the song Harrold heard came not from a loudspeaker but a smartphone his brother, trailing closely behind him, held over his head.

Harrold isn’t one to be sentimental. So his brother, Paul Harrold, 23, felt the need to step in.

“That’s, I think, how we show love,” Paul Harrold said after the ceremony. “So it’s all about being like, ‘Hey, proud of you,’ and also like, ‘You thought you could escape a real graduation. Well, I’m gonna embarrass you right now.”

John Harrold and about 364 other seniors will graduate from Penn Manor this year, but, because of the coronavirus pandemic and its unprecedented influence, their commencement ceremony shifted to a semi-virtual format. Penn Manor was the first to announce the move. Schools throughout the county have since announced traditional commencement alternatives.

Beginning Wednesday, Penn Manor seniors and their families, by appointment, came to Comet Field, just down the road from the high school in Millersville, and participated in the in-person portion of the ceremony. They walked across the stage with a diploma, recorded a video message for those who have supported them over the years, and took pictures with family and friends.

The district will compile the footage into a video available to watch on May 28.

Bittersweet celebration

For families LNP | LancasterOnline spoke to Thursday, it was bittersweet – a celebration of 13 years of hard work, but a reminder of everything the health crisis has stolen from them this year, from prom to senior sports seasons.

“It’s disappointing that they can’t have their graduation ceremony, obviously. But, you know, if they put the video together, it’ll probably look pretty much like a regular commencement hopefully,” Andrea Hattar said. “I mean, it’s definitely the best you can do in this situation.”

Hattar’s son, senior Bassam Hattar, said he plans to study biology in Elizabethtown College’s premedical program.

“So the next pandemic, he may be in the middle of it,” Andrea Hattar joked. “Hopefully not, God willing.”

Senior Jadyn Hess said she was skeptical of the semi-virtual ceremony at first, but having actually lived it has changed her mind.

“Seeing it, I think it’ll actually be a really nice way just to congratulate our class,” she said. “I think everyone did a great job.”

'Really strange year'

High school Principal Baron Jones said to pull off the ceremony in such a short amount of time was a testament to his staff and administrative team.

“Even though, initially, people were very hesitant about the decision that we made, I think now that people are going through this, they understand and they appreciate what we’re trying to provide to our students,” he said.

Jones, who’s finishing his first year as principal, said this year has been “something that nobody could have ever predicted.”

John Harrold would concur.

“I mean, the whole year has been really strange,” he said. “So I’ll definitely not be able to forget it.”

His brother, who contributed “Pomp and Circumstance” for his walk across the stage, interjected: “Especially with the music.”

