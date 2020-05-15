Walking toward the stage draped in his cap and gown with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, this almost felt like a traditional commencement for Penn Manor High School senior John Harrold.
Almost.
Tradition began to dissolve when his high school principal greeted him wearing a Philadelphia Eagles mask covering half his face. And the song Harrold heard came not from a loudspeaker but a smartphone his brother, trailing closely behind him, held over his head.
Harrold isn’t one to be sentimental. So his brother, Paul Harrold, 23, felt the need to step in.
“That’s, I think, how we show love,” Paul Harrold said after the ceremony. “So it’s all about being like, ‘Hey, proud of you,’ and also like, ‘You thought you could escape a real graduation. Well, I’m gonna embarrass you right now.”
John Harrold and about 364 other seniors will graduate from Penn Manor this year, but, because of the coronavirus pandemic and its unprecedented influence, their commencement ceremony shifted to a semi-virtual format. Penn Manor was the first to announce the move. Schools throughout the county have since announced traditional commencement alternatives.
Beginning Wednesday, Penn Manor seniors and their families, by appointment, came to Comet Field, just down the road from the high school in Millersville, and participated in the in-person portion of the ceremony. They walked across the stage with a diploma, recorded a video message for those who have supported them over the years, and took pictures with family and friends.
The district will compile the footage into a video available to watch on May 28.
Penn Manor High School senior Morgan Heitland walks across the stage during the school's virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Penn Manor High School senior True Herbert, left, stands with his mother Ellen and father Derrick in their assigned spot in the parking lot of Comet Field for the school's virtual commencement Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Penn Manor High School senior Ella Hart stands in front of a video camera during the virtual commencement at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020. Family members also took pictures while Hart made a statement on video about her school experience.
Penn Manor High School seniors and their families stage in designated spots in the parking lot of Comet Field as they wait their turn to go onto a stage to receive their diploma Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Penn Manor senior Ella Hart stands with her family in the parking lot of Comet Field for the school's virtual commencement Thursday, May 14, 2020. Students and their families staged in designated spots in the parking lot as they waited their turn to go onto a stage that was set up inside a tent, to receive their diploma.
Marlee Groft, foreground, waits in the parking lot of Comet Field with her father Scott, left, brother conlin, center, and mother Maria during the Penn Manor High School Class of 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020. Studens and their families staged at spots in the parking lot as the seniors waited their time to recieve their deplomas.
A tent set up in the parking lot of Comet Field covers the stage which Penn Manor seniors are filmed walking with their diplomas Thursday, May 14, 2020. Penn Manor High School Class of 2020 participated in the second day of the virtual commencement Thursday.
Penn Manor High School senior Morgan Heitland walks across the stage during the school's virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Madison Henry thows her cap while posing for family members during the school's virtual commencement at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Jolie Haertter holds up his diploma book for a picture during the Class of 2020 virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Morgan Heitland holds her diploma book as family members take pictures during the virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior True Herbert, left, stands with his mother Ellen and father Derrick in their assigned spot in the parking lot of Comet Field for the school's virtual commencement Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Angel Gutierrez is photographed by family members while standing on the stage during the Penn Manor High School Class of 2020 virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Madison Henry poses for family members during the school's virtual commencement at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Ella Hart stands in front of a video camera during the virtual commencement at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020. Family members also took pictures while Hart made a statement on video about her school experience.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Ella Hart moves her tassel while standing in front of a video camers during the school's virtual commencemdent at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School seniors and their families stage in designated spots in the parking lot of Comet Field as they wait their turn to go onto a stage to receive their diploma Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
jackson Heiney, left, and his brother Tyler pose for pictures by family members during Penn Manor High School's virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School senior Morgan Heitland holds her diploma book as family members take pictures during the virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor senior Ella Hart stands with her family in the parking lot of Comet Field for the school's virtual commencement Thursday, May 14, 2020. Students and their families staged in designated spots in the parking lot as they waited their turn to go onto a stage that was set up inside a tent, to receive their diploma.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor senior John Harrold stands in front of the video camera during the vurtual commencement at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Marlee Groft, foreground, waits in the parking lot of Comet Field with her father Scott, left, brother conlin, center, and mother Maria during the Penn Manor High School Class of 2020 Thursday, May 14, 2020. Studens and their families staged at spots in the parking lot as the seniors waited their time to recieve their deplomas.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School graduates had the chance to pose for pictures with family members during the virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A tent set up in the parking lot of Comet Field covers the stage which Penn Manor seniors are filmed walking with their diplomas Thursday, May 14, 2020. Penn Manor High School Class of 2020 participated in the second day of the virtual commencement Thursday.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Penn Manor High School Class of 2020 graduates received their diplomas inside this tent during a virtual graduation at Comet Field Thursday, May 14, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Bittersweet celebration
For families LNP | LancasterOnline spoke to Thursday, it was bittersweet – a celebration of 13 years of hard work, but a reminder of everything the health crisis has stolen from them this year, from prom to senior sports seasons.
“It’s disappointing that they can’t have their graduation ceremony, obviously. But, you know, if they put the video together, it’ll probably look pretty much like a regular commencement hopefully,” Andrea Hattar said. “I mean, it’s definitely the best you can do in this situation.”
Hattar’s son, senior Bassam Hattar, said he plans to study biology in Elizabethtown College’s premedical program.
“So the next pandemic, he may be in the middle of it,” Andrea Hattar joked. “Hopefully not, God willing.”
Senior Jadyn Hess said she was skeptical of the semi-virtual ceremony at first, but having actually lived it has changed her mind.
“Seeing it, I think it’ll actually be a really nice way just to congratulate our class,” she said. “I think everyone did a great job.”
'Really strange year'
High school Principal Baron Jones said to pull off the ceremony in such a short amount of time was a testament to his staff and administrative team.
“Even though, initially, people were very hesitant about the decision that we made, I think now that people are going through this, they understand and they appreciate what we’re trying to provide to our students,” he said.
Jones, who’s finishing his first year as principal, said this year has been “something that nobody could have ever predicted.”
John Harrold would concur.
“I mean, the whole year has been really strange,” he said. “So I’ll definitely not be able to forget it.”
His brother, who contributed “Pomp and Circumstance” for his walk across the stage, interjected: “Especially with the music.”