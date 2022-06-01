For most high school graduates, the checklist of what to bring to their ceremony is simple: cap, gown, tassel. Pequea Valley High School senior Joshua Hershey, however, needed one more thing: his bicycle.

Hershey surprised the crowd when he entered the ceremony just a few moments before his speech, leisurely riding his bike across the field of the school’s athletic stadium.

It was all in service to his message to fellow students.

“Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance you must keep moving,” Hershey said in his speech. “Sounds simple enough right? Unfortunately, keeping your balance in life can be ‘wheely, wheely’ hard.”

The 125 graduates of Pequea Valley High School gathered outdoors Wednesday night to celebrate their commencement. The ceremony began an hour earlier than originally planned to beat anticipated thunderstorms.

According to high school Principal John Trovato, of the Pequea Valley High School Class of 2022, 45% are entering the workforce, 27% are going to a four-year institution, 4% are going to a two-year institution, 7% are going to a technical school, seven are entering biblical school or going on mission, and three are joining the armed forces.

Class President Emily Ammon welcomed her fellow graduates and attendees to the ceremony and applauded the strength of the Class of 2022.

Three Pequea Valley seniors, including Hershey, reflected on their years in high school during speeches.

Chock full of bike puns, Hershey’s speech entertained the audience while reminding the graduates that “change and growth go hand in hand,” and they must continue moving forward.

Although Pequea Valley does not award a valedictorian, Hershey was honored as the student with the highest GPA, 4.38.

Emily Eby discussed her personal growth through the past four years while admitting she was terrified to graduate.

“These days will be nothing but a memory, but how cool is that?” Eby said. “Moving on is OK.”

There were also musical performances; seniors Celeste Huyard and Julia Shaubach performed “For Good” from the musical “Wicked,” The Chamber Singers, Pequea Valley’s performance choir, performed “Let the River Run,” and a vocal ensemble of senior students performed the Pequea Valley alma mater at the ceremony’s conclusion.

Superintendent Erik Orndorff also addressed the class, saying, “I can honestly say I’ve never been prouder of any class in my 10 years as superintendent.”

Senior Kylie McGowan concluded the addresses by telling her classmates that their plans for the future may change, likening them to meteorites full of possible paths.

“That is one of the most profound things about life and its possibilities,” McGowan said. “They are unpredictable.”