Axel, a Lancaster city police dog, was remembered Thursday as a goofy, friendly companion who loved attention, including pats on the head.

He also was lauded for his “key role” in helping local police officers with drug-related investigations that kept illegal narcotics off city streets.

That’s all according to officials with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, who announced on Facebook that the 8-year-old, mixed-breed dog — part German shepherd and part Belgian Malinois — died Wednesday.

The announcement was made with “extreme sadness,” police officials said, offering condolences to Axel’s partner and handler, Officer Steven Alexander, as well as the officer’s family.

In the post, the relationship between Axel and Alexander was described as “a bond that few will understand.”

Axel joined the bureau’s K9 Unit, partnering with Alexander in March 2015. The dog was bred in Slovakia, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

Axel was trained at Castle's K-9 Inc. in Mechanicsburg. There, he was certified as a patrol dog and in narcotics detection, police said.

“Over the course of his nearly seven-year career, K9 Axel became very well known throughout Lancaster city and Lancaster County. … It is because of K9 Axel that officers have been able to seize illegal narcotics prior to being sold/used within Lancaster city,” police said.

They also noted Axel’s occasional part in helping to arrest “potentially violent” suspects.

That was when the dog wasn’t involved in public demonstrations or school visits, police said.

“When meeting K9 Axel it was difficult to think of him as a police dog,” officials wrote in the Facebook post. “K9 Axel was extremely friendly and absolutely loved the attention he received from his fellow human officers and from the public.”

In late November, Alexander noticed that Axel seemed to be in pain while walking — a condition that quickly worsened, police said.

Eventually, a veterinarian discovered an inoperable tumor growing on Axel’s spine, officials said.

Because Axel was in so much pain, it was decided that he’d be euthanized to ease his suffering, police said, adding that his family was by his side.

On Facebook, commenters also offered their condolences, posting messages like: “This is heartbreaking. He was a beautiful dog” and “So sorry for your great loss.”

Others addressed Alexander directly, with one commenter saying: “He will always be your partner, seen and unseen.”

Lancaster police remembered the dog fondly, too.

“Most likely if you had the honor of meeting K9 Axel, you left with a smile on your face and with a bunch of his hair sticking to you,” police wrote in the Facebook post.