Saheeb Abdus Sabur, stabbed several times last Tuesday night, was trying to protect his friend.

Sabur, 73, of Lancaster city, was stabbed in his back, hand and ear. He spent several days in the hospital and was released Sunday night.

He said he arrived at his friend's apartment building in the 100 block of South Prince Street around 10:30 p.m. on March 3 and saw a man in his 20s sitting in the stairwell of the building.

The man — who police have identified as 26-year-old Kawan Rashad Watts — had been sitting in the stairwell for hours, Sabur's friend told him. Sabur didn't know the man's name at the time.

Sabur said Watts' presence put him on edge and that he was worried that he was planning to rob his friend.

And Sabur's friend — an older woman he said has vision impairment — told him she was also nervous about the young man and planned to call the police.

To try to deescalate the situation, Sabur said he told Watts to leave or the police would be called. Instead of leaving, Watts charged at Sabur and his friend, Sabur said.

Sabur said he pushed his friend back into her apartment and positioned himself in between her and Watts. Watts managed to grab a pair of scissors off a table in the woman's apartment and started attacking him, Sabur said.

Sabur recalls thinking that he needed to get as close as possible to the man during the attack to prevent him from attacking the woman.

Sabur remembered Watts yelling, "I'm going to kill you," as he was being stabbed.

But Sabur kept fighting.

"There was no time for me to get fatigued," Sabur said, adding that he had an adrenaline rush during the attack. Sabur said it was "a battle like I've never had before."

Sabur said Watts ran away after he was stabbed. Soon after, police and medics arrived to the scene. Sabur was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Sabur's recovery has been relatively easy. In fact, he said he hasn't felt pain since the stabbing, even without the help of painkillers.

He knows his wounds should hurt — his ear was almost severed, a stab wound on his back caused fluid to gather around his lung and prevented him from breathing freely and he has a cut running from his palm to his fingers on one of his hands.

Despite that list of injuries, Sabur hasn't dealt with any pain.

"It's peculiar," he said.

Sabur, a former in-school suspension teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School and teacher's assistant at Wickersham Elementary School, now runs a program called Dig It!, in which teenagers work in a community garden to provide residents with affordable fruits and vegetables.

The stabbing won't slow Sabur down in running Dig It!, despite spring's proximity, he said. He said he'll be ordering seeds in the next coming weeks for the community garden.

The response from the Lancaster community has been overwhelming, Sabur said. Flowers from strangers fill his hospital room, he said.

"It's humbling," he said. "...There's so much love in this city."

Sabur said he believes God has a plan for the traumatic incident; Sabur's friend is alive, and he's getting some rest, he said.

He's been processing the traumatic event since it happened, often wondering why he, an older man, was stabbed.

"If I'm not safe, then who is?" he asked.

Watts has been charged with attempted homicide, burglary, terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police detective Ryan Burgett, 717-735-3412 or email burgettr@lancasterpolice.com.

Tipsters can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or text "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.