The issues

Jones, who currently serves as a township supervisor in East Donegal Township, is campaigning on abortion, election integrity and education, among other issues. He did not respond to a request for comment.

According to his campaign website, Jones’ top priority is banning abortions after a heartbeat can be detected and making it illegal to abort a fetus just because Down syndrome has been detected. The GOP Legislature passed a bill to institute such a ban in 2019, but Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed it saying it would inappropriately restrict the medical care choices of women.

Jones, like many Republican candidates, also is campaigning on election integrity, according to his website, saying he would work to repeal Pennsylvania’s no-excuse mail-in voting law (Act 77 of 2019), eliminate mail-in ballot drop boxes and require voter ID every time a person votes (currently, it’s required only for first time voters and people casting a vote for the first time at a new polling place).

Jones’ website also mentions opposing critical race theory and transgender sports participation in schools, two culture war issues that many Republicans in south-central Pennsylvania also are campaigning on.

Temons, meanwhile, listed education as his top priority in a questionnaire LNP | LancasterOnline sent to candidates. He said he believes the state needs to implement a fair-funding model to allocate education funding to districts based on student and community needs. It’s a top issue for many Democrats, particularly those representing districts in poorer areas, including Lancaster city.

Along with education funding, Temons cited strengthening labor unions as his second priority to “provide good paying jobs for working families.”

While restricting abortion was at the top of Jones’ priorities, it was relegated to “other issues” on Temons’ campaign site. Nationally, abortion is seen as Democrats’ strongest issue this cycle following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Temons says he supports reproductive rights and opposes a proposed state constitutional amendment that, he and many Democrats and abortion rights advocates say, could lead to making abortions illegal in Pennsylvania. Republicans in the Legislature are working to put an amendment on the ballot next year declaring that there’s no right to abortion or to taxpayer-funded abortion care, language intended to limit the state courts’ ability to overrule legislation passed to restrict or ban it.

Temons told LNP | LancasterOnline that while he “unequivocally” supports a woman’s right to choose, he is focusing his campaign on issues he knows matter to residents of the 98th District and does not want the campaign to be hijacked by national narratives.

Gerber is running on a conservative platform similar to that of Jones. He says on his campaign website that he believes life begins at conception and also would support a heartbeat bill.

Gerber supports a school choice credit to empower parents to choose where their child goes to school. He supports keeping school sports segregated by biological sex, and he wants to eliminate property taxes for those over 65.

Gerber said he is a two-time Trump voter who became a Libertarian after realizing, in his words, the Republican Party was playing on his emotions for votes.

One policy proposal unique to Gerber is his support of “Defend the Guard” legislation, a national campaign to get state legislatures to pass legislation to block the deployment of national guard troops to overseas combat without a formal declaration of war from the U.S. Congress.

He knows winning the district is an uphill battle, but Gerber said he hopes to take a big enough slice of the vote send a message.

“I feel like if I get 10-15% I can spread the message of true liberty and let people know that these two parties are using you,” he said.