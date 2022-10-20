The decision by state Rep. Dave Hickernell to retire at the end of his current term has produced a three-way race to succeed him as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 98th Legislative District, which includes a large swath of northwestern Lancaster County and a slice of Lebanon County.
Hickernell, a Republican, held the seat for 10 terms. Tom Jones, a small business owner from Marietta, won the GOP primary in May — a three-way race in which the Republican Committee of Lancaster County made no endorsement.
Jones, of East Donegal Township, is favored to win the seat in next month’s election, but first he has to get by two challengers, Democrat Mark Temons, a 44-year-old accessibility designer also from East Donegal, and Josh Gerber, 27, a Libertarian Party candidate from Mount Joy Borough who works in the poultry production industry.
Temons and Gerber face tremendous odds to pull off a victory. No Democrat or third-party candidate has won the seat in recent history. That’s because Republicans make up roughly 57% of registered voters in the district, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of State, compared with 28% who are registered Democrats, and 15% who are independents or registered with a third party.
Changes to the 98th District’s boundaries as a result of the 2020 census removed the Dauphin County municipality of Londonderry Township, and in its place added the townships of South Annville and South Londonderry and the borough of Mount Gretna in Lebanon County.
In Lancaster County, the 98th District lost the borough of Columbia and a portion of West Hempfield, but it remains centered on Elizabethtown and Mount Joy boroughs, as well as Conoy, Mount Joy and East and West Donegal townships.
The issues
Jones, who currently serves as a township supervisor in East Donegal Township, is campaigning on abortion, election integrity and education, among other issues. He did not respond to a request for comment.
According to his campaign website, Jones’ top priority is banning abortions after a heartbeat can be detected and making it illegal to abort a fetus just because Down syndrome has been detected. The GOP Legislature passed a bill to institute such a ban in 2019, but Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed it saying it would inappropriately restrict the medical care choices of women.
Jones, like many Republican candidates, also is campaigning on election integrity, according to his website, saying he would work to repeal Pennsylvania’s no-excuse mail-in voting law (Act 77 of 2019), eliminate mail-in ballot drop boxes and require voter ID every time a person votes (currently, it’s required only for first time voters and people casting a vote for the first time at a new polling place).
Jones’ website also mentions opposing critical race theory and transgender sports participation in schools, two culture war issues that many Republicans in south-central Pennsylvania also are campaigning on.
Temons, meanwhile, listed education as his top priority in a questionnaire LNP | LancasterOnline sent to candidates. He said he believes the state needs to implement a fair-funding model to allocate education funding to districts based on student and community needs. It’s a top issue for many Democrats, particularly those representing districts in poorer areas, including Lancaster city.
Along with education funding, Temons cited strengthening labor unions as his second priority to “provide good paying jobs for working families.”
While restricting abortion was at the top of Jones’ priorities, it was relegated to “other issues” on Temons’ campaign site. Nationally, abortion is seen as Democrats’ strongest issue this cycle following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
Temons says he supports reproductive rights and opposes a proposed state constitutional amendment that, he and many Democrats and abortion rights advocates say, could lead to making abortions illegal in Pennsylvania. Republicans in the Legislature are working to put an amendment on the ballot next year declaring that there’s no right to abortion or to taxpayer-funded abortion care, language intended to limit the state courts’ ability to overrule legislation passed to restrict or ban it.
Temons told LNP | LancasterOnline that while he “unequivocally” supports a woman’s right to choose, he is focusing his campaign on issues he knows matter to residents of the 98th District and does not want the campaign to be hijacked by national narratives.
Gerber is running on a conservative platform similar to that of Jones. He says on his campaign website that he believes life begins at conception and also would support a heartbeat bill.
Gerber supports a school choice credit to empower parents to choose where their child goes to school. He supports keeping school sports segregated by biological sex, and he wants to eliminate property taxes for those over 65.
Gerber said he is a two-time Trump voter who became a Libertarian after realizing, in his words, the Republican Party was playing on his emotions for votes.
One policy proposal unique to Gerber is his support of “Defend the Guard” legislation, a national campaign to get state legislatures to pass legislation to block the deployment of national guard troops to overseas combat without a formal declaration of war from the U.S. Congress.
He knows winning the district is an uphill battle, but Gerber said he hopes to take a big enough slice of the vote send a message.
“I feel like if I get 10-15% I can spread the message of true liberty and let people know that these two parties are using you,” he said.
Temons, for his part, believes he can win the race, though his most recent campaign finance filing in September shows he’s raised less than $20,000, compared with more than $80,000 Jones reported on his last campaign finance report in June.
“I know for a fact that there are hundreds of Republicans who voted for Dave Hickernell who had stopped voting for most Republicans,” Temons said. “Now what we have seen with radicalized Republicans in the party, like (Doug) Mastriano, without sort of a consensus figure like Hickernell, we are going to see Republicans defect that party en masse.”
Jones’ road ahead
The makeup of the electorate and historical trends in the 98th heavily favor Jones to win.
The last Democrat to run in the district, Bill Troutman in 2020, lost by more than 30 points, and the last third party candidate, Libertarian James Miller in 2018, received less than 2.5% of the vote. Both races were against Hickernell in the district’s previous configuration.
Jones presents himself as the anti-establishment candidate. “I’m not the handpicked Harrisburg candidate,” he says on his website. “I’ll serve you, not the Harrisburg establishment!”
Despite his many years of service on the county GOP committee, Jones appeared to have the party establishment lined up against him in the primary. His chief opponent, Mount Joy Borough council member Lu Ann Fahndrich, who also works as an aide to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, ran with Hickernell’s endorsement and reported a $69,000 campaign contribution from a PAC controlled by Cutler and Ryan Aument, the state senator whose district overlaps almost all of the 98th.
Jones still won more than half the vote in a three-way race, besting Fahndrich by more than 20 points. He loaned his campaign at least $35,000, according to filings with the Department of State, and he received $20,000 from a PAC controlled by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, the Republican whose congressional district includes much of the 98th.
“It was certainly an interesting Republican primary,” said Elizabethtown resident Joe Szymanski, a senior at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, where he is chair of the College Republicans and a contributor to the political news website Elections Daily. “It’s been a long time since my neck of the woods has seen an open primary like that.”
Szymanski said he gives credit to Jones for being better prepared for the campaign and able to connect with voters without the party’s support.
“He is someone who I know genuinely cares about the community and will make new friends and work on legislation important to the community,” Szymanski said. “It will be up to him to make those friends. … Obviously, a primary always leaves some knife wounds, but it’s about us all coming together as a delegation to make legislation that will help not just their district but the county as a whole.”