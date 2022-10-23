State Rep. Mike Sturla recalls pundits thinking his initial election to office in 1990 was a fluke. As a Democrat running in a staunchly Republican county, his win was seen as a once-every-50-years kind of thing, he said.

But the voters of the 96th District kept electing him every two years, and now he’s spent 16 terms in office serving constituents in and around Lancaster city. Sturla, 66, currently is the longest-serving representative in Pennsylvania and the only Lancaster County Democrat in the state House.

For this year’s election, the boundaries of the 96th changed significantly for the first time since Sturla took office. The district now covers northern Lancaster city, East Petersburg Borough and about two-thirds of Manheim Township.

Sturla, who lives on Park Avenue in northeast Lancaster city, believes his long tenure gives him name recognition in the district’s newly added communities. Manheim Township resident Terry Kauffman said he’s always kept up with Sturla politically and was “delighted” his home now lies in the 96th District.

But another township resident, April Weaver, a clinical social worker vying to unseat Sturla, is campaigning on her belief that it’s time for a “fresh perspective.”

Sturla’s own legislative colleagues felt the same way in 2020, albeit in a very different context. In the wake of that year’s election, in which Democrats fared much worse in legislative races than predicted, Sturla lost his bid to return for a 13th year as chairman of the House Democratic Policy Committee, a position that’s key to setting the caucus agenda.

His replacement, Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie, said at the time, “The caucus is going in a new direction where we have these younger voices to guide the ship moving forward.”

Weaver, 38, lives on Longview Drive in Manheim Township. New to politics, she was elected in 2019 to the Manheim Township school board, where she was a part of an effort to get rid of the district’s mask mandate during the pandemic. A child therapist by trade, Weaver is building the foundation of her campaign on her experience in education and mental health.

Weaver is endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County; she declined a request for an interview and also declined an invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline to debate Sturla.

Abortion

Weaver’s lack of specificity on policy issues throughout her campaign has been Sturla’s primary target. His campaign has shared numerous videos of Weaver shooting down questions about her beliefs, particularly on the hot-button topic of abortion.

In one specific video, recorded at Clipper Magazine Stadium during an August Barnstormers game, a person can be heard asking Weaver about her stance on abortion. She deflected, declining to say whether she’d support an abortion ban in Pennsylvania.

“I am so pro-women. I think women need to be protected, I think their privacy needs to be looked out for, I think we need to make sure on all levels that we’re advocating for them,” Weaver replied to the voter.

Abortion is a top priority for Democrats across the nation after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. It’s become an especially pressing issue in Pennsylvania after the Republican-led Legislature passed a proposed constitutional amendment declaring there’s no right to abortion in the state or a right to tax-payer funded abortions.

The amendment is seen as a way to block the state courts from overriding an abortion ban enacted by the Legislature. It would need to pass the General Assembly again next year before the amendment could appear on the ballot.

Sturla, who is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, stands adamantly against the amendment, stressing his belief that most women’s reproductive rights will be stripped if it passes.

“Everything else related to a woman’s health care is ‘abortion-related services,’ ” Sturla said, citing contraceptives and in vitro fertilization procedures. “Those are things people don’t think of when you get into it.”

In a questionnaire submitted to LNP, Weaver said it’s a “misperception” that the amendment would make abortion illegal. She cited the Pennsylvania Abortion Control Act passed in 1982 that does not ban the practice completely but lays out abortion restrictions, such as instituting a 24-hour waiting period before the procedure, parental notification in the case of minors, and requiring a woman to inform her husband in advance in most circumstances.

Sturla said he also wants to ban holding constitutional amendment votes during primary elections, because he believes lower turnouts during the primaries do not draw a representative number of voters. In May 2021, an amendment pushed by the GOP Legislature to limit the governor’s emergency powers, a response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions, was approved in a statewide referendum, for example.

Inflation

Weaver, like many Republican candidates, is critical of Democrats’ handling of the economy.

“It’s painfully evident that rising costs due to inflation are continuing to burden our families and decrease the quality of living,” Weaver said in a September Facebook post, citing a CNBC report that found 70% of American workers surveyed are looking to take on an extra job to fight inflation.

U.S. consumer prices are rising at the highest levels in 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many shoppers are feeling the pinch at the gas station and the grocery store.

Weaver’s website also says she was against Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic-related shutdowns and mandates, which she believes “harmed our private sector and even killed businesses.” Her page speaks to her goal of cutting government regulations to help small businesses.

Sturla says the best way to target economic problems is to raise the minimum wage — a perspective many Democrats share. He said low wages are a reason so many households are struggling to pay bills, not just inflation.

“There’s a lot of the service economy that is woefully underpaid, and we have to figure out how to incorporate that into our cost of living,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to have people who are willing to go back to work for $7.25 per hour.”

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is the same as the federal minimum, which hasn’t been changed since 2009.

Education and traffic

Weaver’s clear main focus is education — it’s the first thing she fleshes out on her campaign page. According to her website, Weaver hopes to expand mental health resources for children and provide more education transparency for parents.

“We need legislatures that will work to protect children and preserve the family units,” her website says.

Sturla points to his work on the Basic Education and Special Education Funding commissions, which were created in 2014 and 2013, respectively, to review how state education funds are allocated across school districts in the state. He said he worked to expand funding to low-income schools through the Fair Funding Formula – work he plans to continue if reelected, he said.

Sturla said he specifically supports measures to better fund school districts in areas of “concentrated poverty,” he said, where poverty rates are at 30% or higher.

Sturla said the 96th District’s inclusion of suburban residential presents “new and different set of challenges” for the lawmaker to respond to. For example, he said, speeding and traffic congestion are important issues for East Petersburg and Manheim Township residents, and Sturla is telling voters that he has spoken to PennDOT officials about studying traffic in the area, a first step toward possibly securing funding for mitigation.

Weaver often shares photos through social media of herself canvassing neighborhoods and tabling at events in the community. The Republican said she turned down LNP’s debate invitation to spend more time knocking on people’s doors.

Democratic voters are plurality

The newly redrawn 96th District is home to 63,476 people and 45,899 registered voters, of whom 47% are Democrats, 35% are Republicans and 18% are independents or third-party voters.

Sturla, capitalizing on more than three decades in office, has raised plenty of money for his campaign. Department of State campaign finance filings show the incumbent raised $53,000 in 2021 and another $73,000 in the first half of 2022.

That’s magnitudes more than the $9,600 Weaver reported raising as of early June of this year. But campaign finance rules in Pennsylvania are such that neither Sturla nor Weaver is required to report on subsequent campaign fundraising until Oct. 28.

Filings from committees that were required to report donations as of September show Weaver received $2,000 from the Lancaster County Association of Realtors in September, and $500 from Friends of Steve Mentzer in mid-June; Mentzer, also a Republican, is the state representative for the 97th Legislative District, which borders the eastern edge of the 96th