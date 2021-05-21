A 95-year-old woman died nine days after she was injured in a May 10 crash on New Danville Pike in Pequea Township.

That’s according to township police who said Elizabeth Budnick, of Chester, died Wednesday.

Police said they were called about 4:30 p.m. May 10 to the area near New Danville Pike’s intersection with Arrowhead Circle, where a single-vehicle crash was reported.

There, a 70-year-old woman, driving a 2003 Buick Sedan, crashed into a utility pole, according to a news release. Police did not reveal the 70-year-old’s name but said she also was of Chester.

Police said the vehicle was heading south on New Danville Pike, when it left the roadway and crashed into the pole.

Budnick was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

Emergency medical responders transported both Budnick and the driver from the crash scene to Lancaster General Hospital with injuries, according to the release.

Budnick “succumbed to those injuries” Wednesday, police said.

On Friday, a Pequea Township officer said the crash is still under investigation.