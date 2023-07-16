A 92-year-old Lancaster Phillies fan met player Brandon Marsh at Saturday's game, after he signed a pillow with his face on it for her birthday late last year.

Abby Heisey of Quarryville tweeted Saturday night that her grandmother, Lois Hostetter, attended the game and met Marsh afterwards.

"And not only did he meet her, he also brought her his bat!!" Heisey tweeted, expressing their excitement.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Heisey tweeted a picture of Hostetter, holding a pillow with Marsh's face on it. She explained that it was her grandmother's 92nd birthday and asked if Marsh would sign it.

The next day, Marsh responded "Of course! Let's make it happen!"

A few weeks later, the Phillies posted a video on Instagram of Marsh, saying he received the pillow at his home in Georgia. He signed it before mailing it back to Lancaster.

On Dec. 6, 2022, Heisey updated Twitter that the pillow is home with Hostetter, along with "a few extra goodies."

"Grandma Hostetter is one happy Phillies fan!!" Heisey tweeted, thanking Marsh and the Phillies.