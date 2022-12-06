Hostetter photo

Lois Hostetter has been going down to Phillies games for many years and was just at a game in July where this picture was taken. From left is her son, Michael Hostetter, a missionary currently serving in Puerto Montt, Chile; Hostetter; and her daughter in-law, Alice Hostetter, of Gap.

A Lancaster grandmother and lifelong Phillies fan got a pillow back that she mailed to Brandon Marsh.

Only now, the pillow has Marsh's autograph on it.

Abby Heisey of Quarryville tweeted Tuesday that her grandmother, Lois Hostetter, got the autographed pillow back from Marsh. Marsh also sent "a few extra goodies" which appear to be an autographed photo and card of Marsh.

"Grandma Hostetter is one happy @Phillies fan!!" Heisey tweeted.

Hostetter sent the pillow to Marsh's representatives on Nov. 12, her 92nd birthday. Marsh posted a video on Instagram on Nov. 25 showing him sign the pillow, wishing Hostetter best wishes and a happy holidays.

