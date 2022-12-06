A Lancaster grandmother and lifelong Phillies fan got a pillow back that she mailed to Brandon Marsh.

Only now, the pillow has Marsh's autograph on it.

Abby Heisey of Quarryville tweeted Tuesday that her grandmother, Lois Hostetter, got the autographed pillow back from Marsh. Marsh also sent "a few extra goodies" which appear to be an autographed photo and card of Marsh.

"Grandma Hostetter is one happy @Phillies fan!!" Heisey tweeted.

Update! The pillow is home, signed by @brandon_marsh22 with a few extra goodies!!! Grandma Hostetter is one happy @Phillies fan!! ⚾️♥️ thank you again, Brandon, for making my Grandmother’s 92nd birthday one that will be remembered for years to come! #gophils pic.twitter.com/zccVUjQHCx — Abbythepilot (@abbythepilot) December 6, 2022

Hostetter sent the pillow to Marsh's representatives on Nov. 12, her 92nd birthday. Marsh posted a video on Instagram on Nov. 25 showing him sign the pillow, wishing Hostetter best wishes and a happy holidays.