A 91-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested after fondling two children in incidents that took place nearly 20 years apart, according to Lancaster police.

Elmer D. Smith, 91, was charged with two counts of indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

A 32-year-old woman told investigators in mid-August that Smith had fondled her both over and under her clothing and forced her to touch him inappropriately at his residence in the 700 block of North Reservoir Street and various locations within Lancaster County when she was between the ages of 5 and 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Smith would touch the girl while driving home from his workshop in Willow Street, she told police. She also said she remembered Smith making her touch him while sitting in the driveway of her home, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she believed at the time that Smith had urinated himself during one incident, though she told investigators she now knows he had ejaculated, police said.

Investigators later learned that a second girl, 13, said Smith had touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping with him in a bed at his residence when she was about 5 or 6 years old, according to the affidavit.

Smith told investigators that “if they say I did these things then I did them,” but claimed he had no recollection of the incidents, police said.

Smith was arrested on Aug. 31 and released from Lancaster County Prison later that day after posting 10% of a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Andrew LeFever on Sept. 14.