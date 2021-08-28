A 90-year-old man who was seriously injured in a crash in Penn Township last week has died, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Authorities were informed that Donald Barnhart, of Lititz, had died of his injuries early Friday afternoon, police said in a news release.

An external examination determined that Barnhart died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. His death was ruled accidental.

Barnhart was the front seat passenger in an SUV driven by his wife Arlene, 84, when she turned left into the path of an oncoming van at South Oak Street and Parkside Drive, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72) south of Manheim, at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The van crashed into the passenger side of the SUV, inflicting life-threatening injuries on Donald Barnhart, according to the news release.

Arlene Barnhart sustained minor to moderate injuries, while the van’s driver, 33-year-old Justin D. Martin, of Mount Joy, was not injured, police said.

No charges were filed in relation to the crash as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional police at 717-733-0965.