Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information released from police Wednesday morning.

A 90-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash in Penn Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The crash happened when an SUV driven by Arlene Barnhart, 84, turned left into the path of an oncoming van at South Oak Street and Parkside Drive, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72) south of Manheim, at 2:48 p.m., police said in a news release.

The van crashed into the passenger's side of Barnhart's SUV, injuring her husband, 90-year-old Donald Barnhart, according to police

He suffered "potentially life-threating injuries from the crash," police said. Arlene Barnhart had minor to moderate injuries, but is expected to survive.

Justin Martin, a 33-year-old Mount Joy man, was driving the van, police said. He was not injured.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning.