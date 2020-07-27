Monday is expected to mark another day of above 90-degree heat in Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania, continuing a potentially health-threatening heat wave.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which predicts a daytime high of 95 degrees in Lancaster County. And that’s along with sunny skies.

“Monday will be hot. Stay hydrated and seek shade often, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles,” service meteorologists posted to Twitter, offering a warning.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. Every day since Saturday has seen temperatures that high, according to AccuWeather.

In fact, an AccuWeather calendar shows that Monday is likely to be the 20th day this month with a high temperature at 90 degrees or above in Lancaster County.

Central Pennsylvania: here is your forecast for this week! Monday will be hot - stay hydrated and seek shade often, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. After Tuesday's showers, the rest of the week should be sunny and mostly dry. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/w5XofQQM1h — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 26, 2020

Monday’s low is predicted at 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That forecast shows temperatures should drop below 90 on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms predicted. Then, it’s back to 90 and up for Wednesday and Thursday.

“After Tuesday's showers, the rest of the week should be sunny and mostly dry,” according to the National Weather Service tweet.

