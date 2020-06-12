Lily is a dashing 9-year-old spayed female cat who is full of elegance and grace.

When she isn’t watching her kingdom from her plush blankie throne, she is happily chowing down on some snacks. She may be an independent lady who enjoys her me-time, but that doesn’t stop her from bringing a gentle and peaceful energy to whatever room she is in.

Lily is looking for a calm and serene home where she can shine as the only cat and soak up all of the love and attention possible. If you are looking for that perfect Netflix marathon buddy, or someone to sit with you to help you re-center, look no further — Lily is the perfect gal for you.

If you are interested in adopting Lily, send an application to

adoptlancaster@humanepa.org or give the shelter a call at 717-393-6551. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption.

Last week's pet

- Apollo, a 3-year-old American pit bull, was still available late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA- Lancaster Center.

Latest status of pet adoptions

Lancaster CARES/Furever Home

Now open by appointment only. Animals are still in foster care. Applications to adopt and adoptable animals can be seen on the website, fureverhomesdoptioncenter.com.

The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals

The office is closed and all pets are in foster care. All staff are working from home and still on call for all animal emergencies. Adoptions have resumed. Anyone interested can set up an appointment for a safe distance meet and greet.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

The thrift shop has reopened but is limited to two members per household and a 10-minute time limit. Adoption room visitation will be permitted only for pre-approved adoption applications. Visitation is limited to two members per household. Pet Pantry has resumed its spay and neuter clinics as well as its trap/neuter/return clinics for feral cats.

Vaccine clinics also will be available the first Saturday of each month. Call 717-983-8878 for availability of appointments or visit petpantrylc.org for more information

SPCA

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center is offering modified public services. Meet-and-greet appointments are offered daily. Visit PSPCA.org to view the profiles of available animals. The center also has begun appointment-only spay/neuter surgeries on Tuesdays and is continuing to provide vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule appointments, email Lancaster@pspca.org. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Humane League of Lancaster County

Adoptions have resumed on a case-by-case basis. Anyone interested in adopting can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org specifying the animal in which you are interested. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption. Also, they can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about an adoptable animal.