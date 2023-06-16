Despite recent showers, Lancaster County and much of Pennsylvania is experiencing below average rainfall this year, and as a result the Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide drought watch Thursday.

As a preventive measure, the state is asking households and businesses to reduce nonessential water usage by 5% to 10%. State officials offer the following suggestions to achieve that goal:

— Run dishwashers and washing machines less often and only with full loads.

— Take shorter showers and do not let water run while performing tasks such as brushing teeth.

— Water lawns only as necessary and avoid watering on windy and hot days.

— Mow lawns to a height of 2 to 3 inches, as taller grass aids water retention in the soil.

— Water gardens less often and only during cooler evening or morning hours.

— Skip washing vehicles, but if necessary, go through a drive-thru, as they recycle water.

— Sweep sidewalks, decks and driveways instead of hosing them down.

— Check household appliances for leaks.

— Capture water from rain for potential use with tasks such as gardening.

The statewide drought declaration is Pennsylvania’s first since 2010, and the county hasn’t been placed under a drought watch since 2017.

The next Commonwealth Drought Task Force meeting is scheduled for July 6, when state officials will reassess the drought status.