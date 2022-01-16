The unique same-day delivery service that has served Lancaster County’s Old Order Amish since 2005 is expanding once again.

Paradise Township-based 9 to 5 Delivery Service expanded its service area to all of York County in November to serve the growing Amish community west of the Susquehanna River. Now customers can get same-day delivery for just about anything under 400 pounds within Lancaster, Chester and York counties.

That means groceries, medicine, car parts, washers and dryers – just to name a few.

One of the most unusual items recently delivered by 9 to 5, Juisti said, was a 50-gallon chicken plucker – a barrel with motor-powered rubber spokes inside that defeather chickens.

After researching and asking customers where they wanted other deliveries to go, the company decided to expand its territory west of Interstate 83, where more Amish families are moving, according to Megan Juisti, 9 to 5's manager.

Now drivers can reach the areas of “Seven Valleys, New Freedom, Glen Rock – which is where a lot of the Amish communities are moving to because of the openness of the country,” Juisti said. “They’re trying to get away from all the hustle and bustle of shopping areas and housing developments” on the other side of the river.

The company also serves the western end of Chester County, up to Route 82, Juisti said.

That covers much of the historic Lancaster Amish settlement.

The Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College compiles statistics on Amish settlements across the country. It recorded a population of 41,795 for the historic Lancaster County settlement in 2021. That includes Lancaster, Chester and York counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Cecil County in Maryland.

The Young Center also recorded 205 people last year at the Glen Rock/New Freedom settlement in York County, up from about 70 in 2017. The community was founded in 2016.

Unlike traditional shipping companies, 9 to 5 calculates its rates based on weight, not distance.

Anything under 30 pounds can be delivered at the base rate of $13, and second packages to same address have a base rate of $3. The rate increases by a dollar for every additional 20 pounds for each package.

During the coronavirus pandemic, when shipping companies, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have hit the economy, 9 to 5 Delivery has watched its volume of business grow.

Since 2018, 9 to 5’s fleet of drivers has grown from four to 18, Juisti said.

9 to 5 has not been spared in the crunch for workers, however. Juisti said .

“It’s been a challenge, trying to find good hardworking people is hard,” she said.

The simple service grew from the need for the Amish to ship and receive items via automobile when horse-and-buggy logistics won’t suffice.

In Lancaster County, Juisti estimated the company handles somewhere near 1,000 customers in an average day.

In the first couple months with the entirety of York County in its service area, 9 to 5 has seen a daily average of about 20 pickups and deliveries in that county, Juisti said.

The company’s reach has expanded steadily since its founding by husband-and-wife team Lloyd and Beverly Strubel. The Strubels decided to turn a volunteer effort into a business. They had grown up among Amish families in the Nickel Mines-Georgetown area in Bart Township, so they were familiar with the community.

Beverly started with one small van. She made $35 picking up and delivering packages the first day.

A diversified customer base

Though nearly all orders still come from the Plain community, some independent businesses in the area have started to use the service for their own needs.

Alex Groff, owner of Reardon Machine Shop in Lancaster, does specialized repairs of small engine parts and pieces. He often must arrange drop-offs and pickups for the parts an auto shop or other business may want him to work on.

“If a customer can’t bring me something, then I wouldn’t be able to the work for them,” Groff said. “So, it kind of opens up (business) a little bit if they’re willing to work with 9 to 5.”

Particularly at a time when hiring has been a challenge, many small businesses don’t have in-house drivers to move products in the area, Groff said. That makes 9 to 5 a good fit for specialized businesses like his, he said.

Other non-Amish businesses have Plain customers who use 9 to 5 to have their purchases delivered to them. Likewise, Amish businesses may use the service to deliver to non-Amish customers.

Mark Gregory owns B&G Paper Products in East Earl Township. The business is a throwback, Gregory said, to the days before many restaurants, bakeries and delis ordered kitchen and cleaning supplies from companies that cater to their specific type of business and deliver directly.

But B&G has built a large base of Amish customers, Gregory said, particularly for last-minute orders for large events.

B&G does have its own delivery service, but the company requires a $100 minimum in purchases. “Most of our 9 to 5 deliveries are much smaller than that,” Gregory said.

In the first two months of operating in all of York County, Juisti said 9 to 5 has already made some deliveries in York city. Deliveries from Amish businesses to non-Amish business in Downtown Lancaster city have also grown.

“It’s not just the countryside that we’re dealing with, we’re dealing with all parts of the county,” she said.