Nine students at a Lancaster County technical college are quarantining at home after a student tested positive for COVID-19, a college spokeswoman said Thursday.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, which began classes last week, learned about the confirmed case on Tuesday, states an email sent to students from Chris Metzler, dean of student services.

The student who tested positive is the first confirmed case at the college. The student is isolating at home and will not return until he or she gets a doctor's approval.

"We are cleaning and disinfecting the student's shop and dorm floor, including the bathroom, the individual's room and all dorm rooms in the wing where the student resided," Metzler stated in the email.

College spokeswoman Ann Valuch said 10 total students in two programs have been impacted, including the student who tested positive and nine others who were asked to quarantine. While the college has quarantine housing available, all students chose to return home, Valuch said.

To limit the exposure of potential COVID-19 cases on campus, residential housing was set up to allow one student per room, and students are separated by program, Valuch said. There are about 200 students living on campus this fall.

"The plan worked exactly as it should have in this case," she said.

This makes seven total active cases among students enrolled in the largest Lancaster County colleges — three at Millersville University, two at Franklin & Marshall College, two at Elizabethtown College and one at Lancaster Bible College — according to the latest data shared by colleges this week.