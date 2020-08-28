Six additional students total at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College have tested positive for COVID-19, according to new data shared by both colleges.

That brings Millersville’s case total to five and F&M’s to four.

Seven additional F&M students are at-risk and awaiting test results in quarantine an online data collection posted Tuesday and updated Friday shows. Of those, six are on campus, and one is at home.

One of the students who tested positive is isolating on F&M’s campus. Three are isolating at home.

In total, 1,496 F&M students have been tested, and 1,435 have received results. Four positive results represents 0.3% of the students who have been tested and received results.

Millersville University has not conducted universal entry testing, meaning students aren’t automatically tested upon return to campus. The university is still waiting for supplies to test on a case-by-case basis.

The four new cases, shared to LNP | LancasterOnline by university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos, are from students who notified the university of a positive test that was taken off-campus.

None of the students who tested positive live on campus, Kacskos said. Of the four new cases, two live in university-affiliated, off-campus housing. The other two live in off-campus apartments.

Millersville is not aware of any student under quarantine, Kacskos said.

Elizabethtown College, which has four confirmed COVID-19 cases, plus two that have recovered, is expected to update its online data collection next week.

