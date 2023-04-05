Voters in nine precincts who choose to cast their ballot in person will have a new polling location for the upcoming May 16 primary, per changes the Lancaster County Board of Elections approved at a Wednesday public meeting.

All registered voters affected by the change will receive a postcard in the mail from the county elections office notifying them of the new location.

Most of the changes are in Lancaster city, where four polling locations will move: 7th Ward, 3rd precinct; 8th Ward, 1st precinct; and the 1st and 2nd precincts in the 9th Ward.

The upcoming municipal primary nominates candidates for judges, school board directors, municipal boards and county-level offices like commissioner and clerk of courts. Winners move onto the general election in November.

Occurring every odd-numbered year, municipal cycles tend to see a fraction of the voter participation in even-numbered years, when statewide and federal offices are on the ballot. But participation shot up in the last municipal primary, two years ago.

The 2021 turnout rate was more than twice what it was for the 2017 and 2019 municipal primaries, when turnout sat at about 14%.

Two years ago, close to 100,000 people in Lancaster County voted in the primary, according to newspaper archives, about 28% of registered county voters at the time.

Compare that to the 2022 primary, when some 111,500 Lancaster County voters turned out to vote in statewide races like governor U.S. Senate. They made up 38.5% of all registered voters in the county that year.

Primaries feature separate ballots for Democrats, Republicans and third-party or unaffiliated voters. Voters who are not registered with either major party can’t participate in those primaries, but they can still weigh in on ballot referendums or items like the creation of a Home Rule Commission in Lancaster city.

Voting by mail

The elections office has so far processed 18,642 mail-in ballot applications ahead of the May 16 primary, Miller said Wednesday. The office is on track to send out mail-in ballots to voters at least four weeks ahead of Election Day, she added.

Applying for a mail-in ballot can still be a point of confusion for Pennsylvania voters, more than three years after state lawmakers overhauled the election code to make way for the voting option.

Voters who wish to vote by mail must fill out an application to do so each year. Once election officials process the application, voters are added to a list who will receive a ballot in the mail for both the primary and general election.

Registered voters can also request they be added to a “permanent” list for mail-in ballot applications. The permanent list does not mean those voters automatically receive a mail-in ballot for each election. Rather, it means that voters automatically receive an application in the mail each February to request mail-in ballots for that year’s primary and general elections.

May primary polling changes Lancaster city, 7th Ward, 3rd Precinct Previous location: Crispus Attucks Center 407 Howard Ave. New location: Crossroads Mennonite Church 401 Church St. Lancaster city, 8th Ward, 1st Precinct Previous location: Lancaster County Convention Center 25 S. Queen St. New location: Christ Lutheran Church 2 W. Strawberry St. Lancaster city, 9th Ward 1st Precinct Previous location: Christian Science Church 200 W. Lemon St. New location: Ruoff Towers 315 N. Prince St. Lancaster city, 9th Ward 2nd Precinct Previous location: Otterbein United Methodist Church 20 E. Clay St. New location: Christian Science Church 200 W. Lemon St. Elizabethtown, 3rd Ward, 3rd Precinct Previous location: Elizabethtown First Church of God 144 S. Market St. New location: Elizabethtown Public Library 10 S. Market St. East Earl Township, Blue Ball District Previous location: Garden Spot Fire Rescue Station 3 4305 Division Hwy New location: East Earl Township Building 4610 Division Hwy West Lampeter Township, Lyndon District Previous location: Lancaster County Environmental Center 1 Nature’s Way New location: Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home 2421 Willow Street Pike Manor Township, Washington Boro District Previous location: Blue Rock Fire Rescue Station 7 505 Market St. New location: Washington Boro Church of God 15 Rockfish St. Rapho Township, Elm Tree II District Previous location: Acorn Farms 3141 Mt. Joy-Manheim Road New location: Crossings Community Church 8 S. Erisman Road