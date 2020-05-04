Nine Lancaster County business are among 173 across Pennsylvania that are sharing $14 million in no-interest loans being awarded in the third round of awards through the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program.

The loans, announced Monday by Department of Community and Economic Development, provide up to $100,000 for a variety of small businesses across the state. First awarded in March, more than $37 million has now been loaned out through the program.

Lancaster County recipients of $100,00 loans are: Mor Smiles Lancaster, White Oak Group, Leon C. Landis, Blossom MedSpa, Diamond Painting, Dermatology Associations of Lancaster and Texter’s Cycles. THN Sober Living is receiving a $97,000 loan and Screen Print Select will get a $50,000 loan.

The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program was created March 25 when the Commonwealth Financing Authority authorized the transfer of $40 million to the Small Business First Fund which prioritizes loans to businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The program is designed to shore up the hardest hit sector of the economy and will allow small businesses to defer payments for a year.