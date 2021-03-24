An 86-year-old woman died after her SUV was hit by a tractor trailer on Tuesday afternoon, East Cocalico Police said.

The woman was identified by police as Audrey Lewandowski, of Adamstown. A tractor trailer struck the SUV she was driving as she pulled out of Stony Run Road onto North Reading Road (Route 272) at around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said she died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

Police said that the preliminary investigation shows that Lewandowski pulled out of Stony Run Road and was struck by the tractor trailer, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cocalico Township police Sgt. Steven Savage at 717-336-1725 ext. 234.